AEW WRESTLEDREAM PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Moxley vs. Darby, Hangman vs. Joe, Statlander vs. Storm, Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express, more

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley – “I Quit” Match

Preview: Darby Allin and Jon Moxley have been in a violent feud since Darby returned at All In: Texas to help “Hangman” Adam Page take the AEW Title off of Moxley. This feud has included weapons from flamethrowers to stun guns to lighter fluid to Molotov Cocktails.

Obviously, this is much to far for many people; however, one could argue that this level of unfettered and unpayable violence is at the very heart of the Darby and Moxley characters. Darby’s team got over on Moxley’s team in the Light’s Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door while Moxley defeated Darby in their Coffin match at All Out. I can’t even begin to imagine the stops that they’ll pull out for an “I Quit” match as both men has been continually labeled as “iron willed.”

Prediction: Darby Allin defeats Jon Moxley – “I Quit” Match

I believe that Darby must win this feud to continue and even amplify his momentum and credibility since returning from his Mt. Everest climb in July. Moxley is Teflon and can always get himself over again very quickly plus he has the interactions with the Death Riders to quickly pivot from this story. I doubt they want to elevate Moxley to the title scene again so quickly against Hangman since they just ran a multi-month feud for the title.

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship

Preview: “Hangman” Adam Page and Samoa Joe have brought the intensity to this quickly put together feud. While it feels more like a big TV main event – it still carries strong intrigue with the story being that Joe doesn’t truly respect Hangman as champion and feels disrespected himself while Hangman truly wants the earn the respect of the well-respected legend.

They had a tremendous face-to-face segment on the penultimate Dynamite to WrestleDream. While the outcome doesn’t feel much in doubt, I believe that they have done enough to make the match compelling and anticipated.

Prediction: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) defeats Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship

I expect this match to be hard-hitting, intense and well-worked just as one would expect from these two. I am also expecting a few surprise near-falls that really have the crowd and at-home audience on their feet. In the end, Hangman will beat Joe cleanly 1-2-3 and they will embrace in the middle of the ring to raucous applause. One bolder prediction I have is that a surprise new or returning wrestler will have a post-match beatdown on Hangman setting up Hangman’s next feud and a strange-bedfellows tag match with Joe on a future Dynamite.

Kris Statlander (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm – AEW Women’s World Championship

Preview: Kris Statlander took the title from Toni Storm, surprisingly, last month, at All Out in a multi-person match. Since then, Statlander has transformed into a much more compelling character and Storm’s character has involved into a broken starlet in search of past glory.

The two have jived nicely and the story going into this match is Storm willing to take the big shot necessary to put Statlander down and take back her title. Meanwhile, the possibility of Statlander still joining the Death Riders still loosely lingers in the background.

Prediction: Kris Statlander (c) defeats “Timeless” Toni Storm – AEW Women’s World Championship

I think that, somehow, Statlander turns to the darkside and the Death Riders get involved in this match leading to Statlander retaining her title against Storm. This could also, potentially, lead to a Shafir/Storm feud keeping the latter relevant and busy and setting up Statlander’s next opponent as her long-term frenemy – Willow Nightengale.

Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – The winners receive a $500,000 cash prize.

Preview: Since reuniting – Jurassic Express has gotten much nostalgia love and fanfare from the crowd. I enjoy that Jack Perry has maintained the edge from his “Scapegoat” character while embracing the nostalgia of his “Jungle Boy” past. He also hasn’t ignored his past relationship with the Bucks and his misgivings with Kenny Omega.

Meanwhile, the “broken” Bucks have been in a free fall since losing their EVP statuses to Ospreay and Swerve at “All In” in July and desperately need their mojo back. The cash prize stipulation was almost certainly implemented to add greater string to when the Bucks inevitably lose.

Prediction: Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) defeat The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) and receive a $500,000 cash prize

Jurassic Express needs a win under their belt in their return match, and the Bucks need to continue their slide until their inevitable redemption arc. It’s as simple as that.

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe – AEW TNT Championship

Preview: I believe it was mentioned on the go-home Dynamite that this will be the fifth meeting between the two men in singles matches. They do have a storied history, in a relatively short period of time, and Mark Briscoe certainly deserves some credit in the ascension of Kyle Fletcher up the card over the past year plus. I expect this to be a stiff, well-wrestled match.

Prediction: Kyle Fletcher (c) defeats Mark Briscoe – AEW TNT Championship

It’s clear that the AEW brass see Fletcher as a rising star and Briscoe as a solid-hand who have visit the upper-card and main event scene. Fletcher needs to continue his elevation, and Briscoe will get himself back over with a strong promo next week.

Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita) (with Don Callis) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Preview: The greatest intrigue to this match is the budding rivalry between Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. AEW has done a great job of being subtle enough but not hitting the audience over the head with the growing tension between the two Don Callis Family members.

It’s clear that the Family isn’t big enough for both stars at different phases in their careers and I am fascinated to see how this match advances this story.

Brodido has also caught lightning in a bottle with the crowd and they’re very over as faces. I would love to see Brody King elevated to the top of the singles division with all the current injuries whenever it feels as though Brodido has run its course.

Prediction: Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) defeats Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita) (with Don Callis) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Brodido is over and needs to continue their journey and there will almost certainly be some misunderstanding or altercation that furthers the rift between Okada and Takeshita.

Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

Preview: Thekla, in her debut last May, almost certainly attacked Hayter to begin her initial feud in the company. Unfortunately, due to injury, that didn’t come to immediate fruition, but it is being revisited now. Thekla, as a strong heel, and Hayter, as a strong, face is a compelling match, on paper, but not a lot has been done to build intrigue for the match aside from mentioning the attack back in May.

Prediction: Jamie Hayter defeats Thekla

Earlier in my article – I predicted that Statlander would defeat Storm. If this is to hold true – Statlander will need a string of strong credible faces to face as she continues her reign. I think that Hayter is an outstanding candidate to be one of these credible faces if they continue to build her right to get her back to her AEW prime which was a few years ago now.

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) – Tornado Trios match

Preview: This is the second straight PPV that The Hurt Syndicate and The Demand will be interacting, and the feud seems to be treading water a bit. I like the idea of the Demand, but AEW needs to do a better job of telling us who they are besides two monsters being lead by a chicken-shit heel in Ricochet. I just don’t care about them even though I feel like I could with some extra prodding. The Hurt Syndicate are inarguably over, but their ambiguity seems to hold the act back, just a bit.

Prediction: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) defeats The Demand (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) – Tornado Trios match

This match is truly a toss-up for me, but it seems as though The Hurt Syndicate have a lot of pull in AEW while being more over and more valued right here and now.

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl on TNT and HBO Max (7 p.m. Eastern time):

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey)

Preview: FTR needs a come-up after their lost to Adam Copeland & Christian Cage at All Out and JetSpeed seems to have everything a top tag act needs minus the push right now. I could see both teams facing each other in a tag title match down the road.

Prediction: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeats JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey)

Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Preview: Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron have all the lovable babyface-ness that one could ask for in a tag team act. Megan Bayne has the credibility of a monster heel and Penelope Ford is an excellent monster heel lackey.

Prediction: Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Nightingale & Cameron mean a lot more to the Women’s Division, right now, but Bayne will certainly have her time again

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & PAC & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

Preview: Different variations of The Conglomeration and The Death Riders have been seemingly feuding for months now. The pure fun of The Conglomeration is a great contrast to the darkness of the Death Riders.

Prediction: The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & PAC & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia) defeats The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

The addition of Danny Garcia to the Death Riders clearly means that AEW has further immediate plans for the faction. They need to win more here

Eddie Kingston & Hook vs. TBA

Preview: Eddie Kingston and Hook are just getting started. I’m not expecting a significant surprise for the “TBA” team here.

Prediction: Eddie Kingston & Hook defeat TBA

Kingston and Hook are heading for big things ( I expect the AEW Tag Team titles sooner rather than later) they’ll absolutely squash whoever their opponents are here.