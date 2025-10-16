Sullivan says Hogan has a dark evil side, Hogan tests heel edge to his face character, Bischoff calls DDP “human trash,” sleazy 900 line plug from Okerlund – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (10/16/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #357 )

-After a preview of the program with Eric Bischoff, Steve McMichael, and Bobby Heenan…

(1) Johnny B. Badd beat Diamond Dallas Page via DQ when DDP knocked out Badd with the TV Title belt at the beginning of the match. The finish took place so quickly probably because Badd was still too injured to wrestle a regular match. Bischoff ripped on Page calling him a cheap shot artist, a coward, and human trash…

(2) Chris Benoit pinned Eddy Guerrero at 8:35 with a full nelson belly to back suplex. Guerrero came to the ring to new music that isn’t stereotypical Mexican hat dance music. Eddy apparently didn’t like the music and got it changed. Benoit played somewhat of a heel role, although overall it was a really good match with a skill level an entire plateau above the rest. They referred to Benoit as the “Canadian Crippler” and in a newsworthy theme, they really put him over as an international superstar. Bobby Heenan said, “Benoit’s not 6-8, he’s not 300 pounds, but he could beat anyone in WCW.” That’s as far as Heenan’s gone in taking a shot at Hogan. Usually he is just conspicuous by his absence when everyone else is ripping the WWF. Now he’s showing support for McMahon in other subtle ways. Nice to see the match itself be given nearly nine minutes…

-Gene Okerlund stood in the ring and plugged Mike Tenay’s 900 line. Okerlund said that Tenay had news regarding a top WWF executive departing the WWF and then said that a top WWF Superstar was involved in a fight with a fan in a parking lot and came up on the short end of the stick. That is a total misrepresentation of the situation and another example of why WCW needs to either carefully approve of what Okerlund says or take away his cut of all 900 revenue which causes him to stoop incredibly low to gain a little extra profit. He made it sound as if Michaels lost a one on one fight…

-Okerlund then interviewed Kevin Sullivan & The Giant. Sullivan said that Hogan has an evil side. He said he has already taken away Hogan’s mustache and his colors, and now he’s going to take away his Hulkamaniacs and make them Children of the Dungeon of Doom. The Giant then promo’d his Havoc match…

(3) Meng beat Hacksaw Duggan. Before Meng and Hacksaw Duggan entered the ring, Disco Inferno began dancing in the entryway. Funny stuff, as usual. Bischoff blamed Disco for continually dancing when he’s not scheduled, but he should have blamed the guy who keeps playing Disco’s music and the guy who hangs Disco’s disco ball from the ceiling at all these Nitros. Once Disco hears his music and sees the disco ball, who can blame him for coming out and dancing. It would look even sillier if his music played and he didn’t come out and dance. Meng then beat Hacksaw Duggan at 1:52 with a spike to the throat for the submission…

-A taped interview aired with Jimmy Hart and Hulk Hogan. They were dressed entirely in black and the Hulkamania backdrop was entirely black and white. Hogan said there is some truth to what Sullivan says about him having an evil side, but continued a straight babyface theme by preaching about his Hulkamaniacs and eating vitamins and saying prayers. His new style does have more of an edge to it, though…

(4) Ric Flair & Sting were scheduled to wrestle Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman. At first, Sting didn’t come to the ring. Once Sting saw that Flair was really fighting hard against Anderson and Pillman (as opposed to holding back, waiting for Sting to come out so they could jump him) he came out and helped Flair. In the end, Flair and Sting won via countout at 6:45 after some good action. In a post-match interview, Sting said he trusts Flair and gave him a high-five…

-Bischoff gave a number for fans to call and join CompuServe for WCW’s new on-line service…

-A good show; less rushed…