Fans chant “Hogan Sucks!” during Sabu vs. Jerry Lynn match, Sting and Luger sling insults at each other, Disco Inferno costs Hawk a match – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (10/9/1995)

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

OCTOBER 9, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #356 )

-Eric Bischoff, Bobby Heenan, and former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael all wore Bears jerseys…

(1) Sting pinned Shark in about two minutes with a bodyblock off the top rope…

(2) Sabu beat Mr. J.L. (Jerry Lynn). An all out, fast paced effort of highspots and zero traditional psychology. In the end, Lynn didn’t go down for Sabu’s top rope frankensteiner. Lynn then tried a flying head scissors off the top rope onto Sabu, but Sabu didn’t flip over. Sabu then went home quickly with a camel clutch. Sabu was cheered heavily and early in the match there were noticeable “Hogan sucks!” chants…

-Sting came to the ring with Lex Luger and called out Randy Savage. In a strange interview, Steve called Savage paranoid, then suggested Luger face Savage if they each win their matches against Kamala and Meng respectively. Luger snapped at Sting telling him not to put words into his mouth. Sting disproportionately snapped back calling Lex pathetic and “not the Total Package.” Luger agreed, though, to the match…

-Chris Benoit was shown stepping out of a limo. He faces Eddy Guerrero next week…

(2) Big Bubba Rogers beat Road Warrior Hawk via countout. Disco Inferno danced during Hawk and Big Bubba’s ring intros. A minute into the match, Disco danced on the ring apron. Hawk got counted out beating on Inferno…

-Hogan came to the ring for an interview. Fans were booing incredibly loudly when Gene Okerlund introduced him. Hogan almost didn’t come out. He did come sans mustache wearing a black outfit and black neckbrace. He ripped into the New York promoter’s ego and talked about the Giant…

(3) Arn Anderson beat Ric Flair with a foreign object in the cage. Pillman tried to interfere, but Flair knocked him off the top of the cage…

-There were about two or three minutes remaining for the three announcers to fill at the end of the show…

