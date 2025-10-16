A first-ever match between two top stars, Ric Flair vs. Arn Anderson in main event, a top wrestler in drag throws powder at Hogan’s face – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (10/2/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

OCTOBER 2, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #356 )

(1) Lex Luger beat Randy Savage. Luger approached the ring posing like a heel. Bischoff said as they broke to a commercial: “Don’t turn the channel. This is the first time these two have wrestled.” He added that if you want to know what happens on Raw, call Mike Tenay’s 900 report where he’ll summarize Raw. Bischoff played up the match as Luger’s career vs. Savage’s pride. At 8:13 Savage hit a top rope elbow, but the ref was down. The Giant then came to the ring and chokeslammed Savage. The ref began to come to just as Luger picked up the groggy Savage and put him in the torture rack finisher. Luger was unaware of Giant’s interference, but certainly Savage won’t believe Luger when he says that. Bischoff pointed out that the Giant went after Savage, but not Luger, adding more evidence that Luger may be turning heel…

-Disco Inferno began his ring introduction, oblivious to the fact that he is not wrestling.

(2) Eddie Guerrero pinned Dean Malenko. Eddie and Dean then came to the ring for their match. In a move that outraged many, they cut away from the match to show Hogan arriving at the arena. Hogan said he was going to meet the Giant face to face that night. Eddy pinned Dean. Afterward, Dean demanded a rematch…

-Gene Okerlund interviewed Hogan who proved he is not a shallow babyface by talking about how he spent the weekend with a sick young boy who gave him advice on how to beat the Giant. As Hogan returned to the locker room to face the Giant, a “woman” threw powder in Hogan’s eyes. The “woman” turned out to be Kevin Sullivan in drag. He was joined by Giant and Zodiac. They shaved off Hogan’s mustache. The American Males and Nasty Boys attempted to make the save but the Giant chokeslamemd them…

(3) Ric Flair beat Arn Anderson via figure-four submission. Brian Pillman ran to the ring and interfered afterward. McMichael pointed out when no one saved Flair that Flair has no friends. Bischoff announced that Nick Bockwinkel granted Arn Anderson a cage match against Flair next week on Nitro.

