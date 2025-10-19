News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado talks Crown Jewel Perth results, answers Wade’s question on how WWE finally conquered the media, more (63 min.)

October 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:

  • Crown Jewel Perth results
  • Bronson Reed surprises, and is Reigns actually waiting for Jey to take over?
  • Vaquer is the Real Champion; what’s next for Other Champion?
  • Nostalgia rules in Cena vs. Styles, just two guys having fun
  • Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley win, but is Sky’s revenge sated?
  • Seth wins (and loses) big on Crown Jewel
  • Seth’s Vision is murky, and the Oracle can see the future
  • Javier thoroughly answers a question Wade asked on the Oct. 10 Smackdown Post-Show on how WWE finally conquered the media

