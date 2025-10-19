FREE PODCAST 10/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado talks Crown Jewel Perth results, answers Wade’s question on how WWE finally conquered the media, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:
- Crown Jewel Perth results
- Bronson Reed surprises, and is Reigns actually waiting for Jey to take over?
- Vaquer is the Real Champion; what’s next for Other Champion?
- Nostalgia rules in Cena vs. Styles, just two guys having fun
- Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley win, but is Sky’s revenge sated?
- Seth wins (and loses) big on Crown Jewel
- Seth’s Vision is murky, and the Oracle can see the future
- Javier thoroughly answers a question Wade asked on the Oct. 10 Smackdown Post-Show on how WWE finally conquered the media
