FREE PODCAST 10/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell react to Austin’s interview with Brock Lesnar, Raw a sinking ship creatively paying price in viewership, bold Seth prediction, more (133 min.)

October 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-20-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed the Steve Austin interview with Brock Lesnar, plus reaction to last night’s Raw and the breaking news of Raw’s rating. They also field phone calls from live listeners on a variety of WWE-related topics.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they follow up on the Livecast to absorb the ratings news, plus answer a wide range of email topics including Global Force Wrestling, a Kane-Seth Rollins PPV prediction, a bold declaration from Keller regarding Seth, TNA in India, and more.

