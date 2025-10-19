News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – AEW WrestleDream post-show: LeClair & Parks talk Darby-Moxley with Sting, Hangman-Joe with a big turn, more (106 min.)

October 19, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss in-depth the AEW WrestleDream event including Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Death Match with the return of Sting, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Title, Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm, and the rest of the show.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025