VIP PODCAST 10/18 – AEW WrestleDream PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Fann & White review including Moxley-Darby death match, Hangman vs. Joe, Statlander vs. Storm (76 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW WrestleDream PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Joshua White (making this VIP PPV Roundtable debut!). They review the event starting with the Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley main event Death Match, then the “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Title match with a big post-match angle. From there, they march through the show start to finish including the pre-show including the Kris Statlander defense against Toni Storm, Brodido vs. Okada & Takeshita, and more.

