FREE PODCAST 10/20 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: McMahon’s YouTube video & WWE’s response to “criticism,” Bischoff-Bret, Tough Enough’s return, Stand Up For WWE, TNA’s booking of female characters (162 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Oct. 18 and 19, 2010.

On the Oct. 18, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers Vince McMahon’s YouTube video, what it says about WWE’s state, whether McMahon should be removed from power in WWE, historical perspective on WWE “rallying the troops,” tonight’s WWE Raw, WWE’s one big “ace in the hole” being John Cena and Wade Barrett, the lack of hype for Randy Orton vs. Wade Barrett at the PPV, TNA’s booking of female TV characters, WWE & TNA struggling to draw on house show tours right now without John Cena and Jeff Hardy on tour, and much more.

On the Oct. 19, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they discussed in-depth last night’s Raw and the final hype for Sunday’s Bragging Rights PPV. Also, a discussion with callers about the previous week’s Impact and the dismal quarter hour ratings trends, whether WWE might shake up their approach to PPVs, the Eric Bischoff-Bret Hart war of words, Linda McMahon’s future if she loses, the whole “Stand Up for WWE” campaign, and more. This includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

