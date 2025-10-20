VIP PODCAST 10/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: New Japan and Noah venture to Sumo Hall, WrestleDream, FSM 50, and why April 27, 1987 might be the greatest day in wrestling history (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L compares and contrasts the recent big shows in Sumo Hall presented by New Japan and Pro Wrestling Noah featuring a few excellent matches, title changes, interesting (questionable) booking, and some rising stars amidst the usual frustrations that both companies offer. The shows provided a great opportunity to see where the two promotions stand against each other, and we took advantage of it – including an impromptu wrestler draft! From there, Alan gives his analysis on AEW’s tremendous WrestleDream event and how that has formed his initial FSM 50 thoughts. Who are the front runners for the wrestler of the year? Listen and find out! Plus, we go back to April 27, 1987 and what might well be the greatest day in wrestling history as fans in Memphis, Tokyo, and Osaka were treated to some incredible scenes from the likes of Inoki, Lawler, Nagayo, Dump, and more.

