WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, October 20, 2025

Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,019 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,595. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev – Intercontinental Title match

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri – Women’s Intercontinental Title match

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) – World Tag Team Title match

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman to speak after attack on Seth Rollins

Adam Pearce to address Seth Rollins’ status

