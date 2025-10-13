WWE RAW RESULTS (10/13): Keller’s report on Crown Jewel fallout, Punk vs. Knight vs. Jey, Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the IC Title, Bayley & Valkyria vs. Rodriguez & Perez, Bronson vs. Jimmy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

OCTOBER 13, 2025

PERTH, AUSTRALIA AT RAC ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

(Note: This event streamed live early Monday morning in the U.S. You can read a full report of the already completed show by Jason Powell over at ProWrestling.net now if you’re eager to catch up. Otherwise, our complete report will be updated soon.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed scenes of Perth, Australia. He said it was the final night of a big weekend. Then he threw to a lengthy four minute video recap of Crown Jewel including some corporate sports headliners reacting to the big happenings.

-They showed the arrivals of C.M. Punk and L.A. Knight, then Jey Uso signing photos backstage, and Rhea Ripley walking backstage.

-They cut to a wide shot of the arena as Cole said 13,737 were in attendance.

-Seth Rollins’s music played and he made his entrance, accompanied by Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Seth said, “This is my Vision and, while tonight is about me, I want to acknowledge the greatness that is standing before me in this ring, the greatness that I have assembled.” He turned first to Paul Heyman who was teared up. When he introduced him, fans said Heyman’s name and cheered a bit. He said he was betrayed by the Tribal Chief and he came to him in a moment of need. “I took you in, and with my vision, together we have solidified you as the undisputed GOAT. Heyman bowed his head toward Seth. “Sir, I am blessed man for being in your presence,” Seth said. Heyman and Seth hugged. Heyman kissed Seth’s cheek. Fans chanted, “Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!” Seth paused and then kissed Heyman’s forehead. Fans popped. “Ain’t no shame, baby. Ain’t no shame in that!” Seth said. Fans cheered.

Seth turned to Breakker. Fans barked. Seth asked Breakker to do his signature head jerk. They laughed. Breakker did it. Fans popped. Seth said Breakker flourished and “became everything I thought you could be.” He said he is “the undisputed future of this industry.” He turned to Reed. Fans said his name along with Seth and cheered. Fans sang “Bronson, Bronson Reed!” Seth said he couldn’t have beat Roman Reigns six months ago, but he passed along all his knowledge and he had about Reigns. “Not only did you beat Roman Reigns, you destroyed Roman Reigns, you embarrassed Roman Reigns. You are the new Tribal Chief!” he said. Reed threw his hand up.

Fans chanted, “C.M. Punk!” Seth said he had two questions for Perth. He said he knows they aren’t very smart, but he’s going to ask them anyway. He asked who was the greatest World Champion of all time “and why is it me?” He said Reigns likes to talk about there being “levels.” He said what’s special about him is that he didn’t need anyone to achieve what he has. Fans chanted, “Bullshit! Bullshit!” Seth said he is going to spit some straight fact at you. He said Reigns needed The Shield and The Bloodline. He said Cody Rhodes needed him to beat Reigns. He said he doesn’t need Reed, Breaker, or Heyman. He said he beat Punk and Reigns at WrestleMania on his own and he “trounced” Cody “with one good arm on my own.” He said he doesn’t need anybody. He said he has chosen the men in the ring “and they have chosen me because I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, and I am the greatest to ever do it. I am Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins!” He held the mic up and the crowd joined in saying his name.

(Keller’s Analysis: That whole segment went about 14 minutes. It was, as often is the case with Seth, a mixed bag. I wanted to watch it on 1.5 speed because he stretches out everything he says with a slow cadence and pauses between phrases. Second, he needlessly broke character like this was some sort of out-of-storyline side event, playing into the crowd wanting him to kiss Heyman. His song and his catch phrases continue to undo some of the heel heat he builds up with the stronger aspects of his promo. The strength and more intriguing aspect of his promo was how much he made it about himself and bragged up himself as the leader of The Vision. I don’t recall him leaning into it to that degree. I mean, he was basically flaunting in the faces of Heyman, Breakker, and Reed that he is superior to them and they’re fortunate to have him in their presence. I don’t know what their end game is, but it’s hard to imagine we’re supposed to think that Heyman, Breakker, and Reed don’t have inner thoughts of resentment toward Seth and his self-centered bragging. And I also hope everyone involved realizes how Seth is coming across.)

-They went to Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside. They reacted to Seth’s speech, and then shifted to a recap of the set-up for the Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta match.

-They cut to Penta backstage. He crossed paths with Rusev. Rusev said he already beat Penta and he said Dom cheated him out of his title, yet Penta gets a title match. He said he is allowing it only because he already talked to Raw G.M. Adam Pearce and he promised him the winner. He said he hasn’t forgotten about the kick last week. “So I have one piece of advice, he said. “Pray.” Dom was in the background, and when he saw Rusev, he slowly backtracked. “Smart move, Dom,” said Cole. [c]

(1) DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. PENTA – Intercontinental Title match

Dom’s ring entrance took place followed by formal ring introductions. Fans sang, “Dirty, Dirty Dom!” The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. They exchanged wild swings early mid-ring. Penta connected with a boot to Dom’s chin. Dom fire back with his own kick. Penta sent Dom to ringside, dove at him, and then backdropped him onto the announce desk. He played to the crowd as they cut to a ridiculously early break at 1:00. [c/db]

Penta hit a flurry of offense after the break. Dom made a comeback and dove through the ropes and landed a tornado DDT at ringside. Fans sang “Dirty! Dirty Dom!” again. Cole said he had to admit Dom was getting better every week. Dom mocked Penta’s strut and then threw him into the barricade and almost in the lap of a little girl. He then shifted to throwing Penta into the time keeper’s area. (Did he intend to almost throw Penta into the little girl of did Penta leap more than Dom expected and was supposed to crash into the side?) Penta returned to the ring to avoid a countout. Penta also beat the count at nine. Dom landed a dropkick into the corner and scored a two count. With Dom in control, they cut to another break. [c]

Penta made a comeback right after the break with a tilt-a-while backbreaker. He then leaped off the top rope onto Dom at ringside. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Penta landed two unreleased vertical suplexes. Fans booed because it was Dom’s sequence, apparently. Dom blocked the third suplex and landed his own suplex for a two count. (How was one suplex worthy of a near fall?) Fans chanted, “Eddie! Eddie!” The crowd popped when Dom set up the 619. Penta ducked and then high-kicked Dom. He followed with a top rope crossbody and a Penta Driver for a near fall at 14:00.

A minute later, when Dom leaped off the top rope, Penta kicked him out of mid-air and scored a near fall. Barret said both men are so tired and beaten down, they couldn’t capitalize on their momentum. Rusev walked to ringside. Penta then landed a running flip dive onto Rusev (contradicting Barrett’s assertion seconds earlier that Penta was too tired to capitalize on his momentum.) Dom, meanwhile, grabbed a bell hammer from the ringside. He slid his title belt into the ring. As the ref threw it out of the ring, Dom hit Penta in the knee with the bell hammer. Penta fell into position for the 619. Dom hit the 619 and then landed a top rope frog splash for the win. Fans counted along and popped. Dom dropped to ringside and threw the hammer back to the time keeper’s area and then grabbed his belt to leave. Barrett defended the creativity and inventiveness of Dom’s strategy. Cole said it was “very Eddie Guerrero-like.” Barrett said Dom is playing chess while everyone is playing checkers.

WINNER: Dominik in 16:00 to retain the IC Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: I wouldn’t want to be a babyface wrestling Dom at this point. Dom is charismatic and fun to watch, using strategies and signature moves of the beloved Eddie Guerrero, plus you have the announcers to one degree or another endorsing and celebrating his cheating. Of course fans are going to cheer him.)

-Jackie Redmond interviewed L.A. Knight backstage about facing Jey Uso and Punk in a Triple Threat to become no. 1 contender. She asked how much confidence he can take from his win in a tag match last week. Knight said Punk might get himself pinned just like Jey did last week. He said he’s going to win tonight and then face Seth and beat him. Punk interrupted and told Knight he won’t pin him and won’t become World Champion. Punk said he stole the win last week. Knight said he needs to accept that he is what is and he can’t do anything about it.

-Elsewhere backstage, Kairi Sane was sitting and looking distressed. Asuka stormed up to her and shamed her for losing. Kairi cried and said she was so sorry. She said she can fix it and maybe talk to Iyo. Asuka said tonight Iyo faces Ripley. She said she’s going to remind everyone that she is in charge. Kairi whimpered that she tried to help her. Kairi slapped her. Fans “oooh’d.”

-Ripley’s entrance took place. She was accompanied by Iyo Sky. [c]

-They showed Alexander Volkanovski and Jack Della Maddalena from MAGA-FC and plugged an upcoming event.

(2) RHEA RIPLEY (w/Iyo Sky) vs. KAIRI SANE (w/Asuka)

The bell rang 55 minutes into the hour. Kairi slapped Ripley. Cole said Kairi is scared to death to lose to Rhea. Barrett said, “Some people respond well to that.” Barrett said Asuka scared her, noting the look she gave him at ringside. When Kairi rallied, Barrett said Asuka’s approach was working. Cole said Kairi just wanted to survive. When Ripley rallied at 3:00, Asuka leaped onto the ring apron. When Rhea moved toward her, Asuka jumped off the apron to the floor. Cole said that was like a typical bully. When Rhea pursued Asuka at ringside, Asuka taunted her. Iyo came up behind Asuka. Kairi, meanwhile, side-swiped Ripley with a slidekick. Iyo then battered Asuka. Kairi leaped off the ring apron and hit Iyo. Asuka kicked Iyo. Kairi and Asuka celebrated as they cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Kairi had Ripley grounded in a chinlock after the break.

