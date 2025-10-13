News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/13 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Big angle at end of show, Punk vs. Jey vs. Knight for World Title, Crown Jewel fallout, Dom vs. Penta, more (24 min.)

October 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 13 edition of WWE Raw featuring C.M. Punk vs. L.A. Knight vs. Jey Uso for a World Title shot, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the IC Title, Crown Jewel fallout, and a big angle at the end.

