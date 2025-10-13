NJPW KING OF PRO WRESTLING 2025 RESULTS (10/13): Results of ZSJ vs Takeshita, Kidd vs Tsuji, Oleg vs Evil, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW KING OF PRO WRESLING 2025 RESULTS

OCTOBER 13, 2025

RYOGOKU SUMO HALL

TOKYO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Several titles were up for grabs on what has traditionally been one of the last major shows before Wrestle Kingdom. Chris Charlton and Walker Stewart were on commentary.

(1) Syuri defeated Saree by pinfall at 14:56 with the Syu-sekai to win the IWGP Women’s World Championship.

(2) David Finlay & Clark Connors & Taiji Ishimori defeated Shingo Takagi & Titan & Hiromu Takahashi by pinfall at 7:58. Finlay pinned Titan following an Overkill.

(3) Drilla Moloney defeated Sanada by pinfall at 13:37 with the Drilla Killa. This was a no-disqualification “Riot in Ryogoku” match which saw both men bleeding, copious use of a fork, and Moloney getting revenge for Sanada’s guitar shot several months ago.

(4) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Yoh defeated Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita by pinfall at 7:55. Goto, returning from injury (and filming a movie), pinned Jackson after a GTR.

(5) El Phantasmo and Hiroshi Tanahashi fought to a time-limit draw in their fifteen-minute NJPW World TV Championship match.

(6) Evil beat Boltin Oleg by pinfall at 11:40 to win the Never Openweight Championship. Naturally the match was marred by significant interference from the rest of House of Torture.

(7) The Knockout Brothers (Yuto-Ice and Oskar) beat Yuya Uemura and Shota Umino via pinfall at 14:40 with the KOB Driver to retain the IWGP World Tag Team Championship. This is their first successful defence of the titles, and the first successful defence since last October.

(8) Yota Tsuji defeated Gabe Kidd via submission at 24:19 with a Boston crab to win the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. The manner of this win will raise questions about Gabe Kidd’s future in the company.

Following the match, Bullet Club War Dogs came to the ring and confronted Tsuji. The rest of The Unaffiliated quickly came to the ring to back him up. Everyone shook hands and the fans, the commentators, and yours truly were left wondering what this would mean.

(9) Konosuke Takeshita beat Zack Sabre Jr via pinfall at 31:16 with the Power Drive knee to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Another result that will bring about a flood of questions, especially since Takeshita has an AEW Tag Team Championship match this coming weekend.

Hirooki Goto came out after the match to challenge Takeshita, and that match will apparently be Takeshita’s first defence.

We will have a more detailed podcast recap of the show in the coming days.