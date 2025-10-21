FREE PODCAST 10/21 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-19-2020) Season Premiere with final Hell in a Cell hype for McIntyre-Orton, Asuka vs. Lana for title (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-19-2020), PPWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch Columnist Greg Parks to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with listener emails. Discussion points include the final hype for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Retribution losing in squash fashion, Mustafa Ali’s late promo, Asuka vs. Lana for the Raw Women’s Championship, the state of the women’s division on Raw, Kofi vs. Sheamus, Styles vs. Riddle, and more.

