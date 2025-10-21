VIP PODCAST 10/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Could Edge end up as Cena’s last opponent? Is Punk vs. Jey satisfying? AEW Saturday Morning Wrestling for kids? More! (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Could WWE use Andrade leverage to get AEW to gift Adam “Edge” Copeland to them for one last match against John Cena? How does Shinsuke Nakamura and New Japan fit into that?

The Rise of Bron Breakker, but is there a ceiling he’s going to hit?

Who will win between C.M. Punk and Jey Uso, and was there a better opponent for Punk in that battle royal?

What if Dominik Mysterio won the battle royal and then beat C.M. Punk and became World Champion? Would fans push back that it was one step too far or could it be a breakout moment for WWE and Dom that fans rallied behind?

Should Tony Khan utilize Chris Jericho again?

Where does Jericho rank among all-time MVPs of AEW?

Is it a good use of A.J. Styles to win the World Tag Team Titles with Dragon Lee after losing to John Cena?

What kind of risk does AEW face if Warner Bros. Discover is sold?

Plus: Hangman vs. The Opps, Mercedes and all her belts, fallout from Sarah Stock and Amanda Huber debating AEW’s affect on kids, the Augustus Glppp-ification of pro wrestling.

And a fun finish: Creating a modern-day AEW cartoon out of current roster members to counter WWE pushing the old WWE cartoon series starting Hulk Hogan in the 1980s – and could it lead to a brand-split of sorts with AEW Saturday Morning wrestling?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com