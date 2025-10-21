News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk WWE roster depth after Seth and Fatu injuries, Cena’s last opponent, Moxley-Darby, Joe’s turn (110 min.)

October 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

  • WWE Raw’s follow-up to Seth Rollins injury and Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed attack
  • Paul Heyman’s welcome return to a more prominent role on WWE TV
  • A look at both the Raw and Smackdown babyface and heel depth charts, who can step up, who might be turned, and who could be called up
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for SNME
  • Cody’s outlook for 2026
  • Why can’t Drew get a consistent shot at being a true top-top guy in WWE? Is it him, is it a bias against him, is it circumstances?
  • John Cena’s final opponent list – who is realistic and what are pros and cons of the options
  • Was Sting’s return a satisfying finish to the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin PPV main event Death match
  • Samoa Joe’s turn on “Hangman” Page and will fans really boo him?
  • Overall assessment of the state of AEW heading into the final months of 2025. What boxes have they checked but what are they still missing?

