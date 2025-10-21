FREE PODCAST 10/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk WWE roster depth after Seth and Fatu injuries, Cena’s last opponent, Moxley-Darby, Joe’s turn (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:
- WWE Raw’s follow-up to Seth Rollins injury and Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed attack
- Paul Heyman’s welcome return to a more prominent role on WWE TV
- A look at both the Raw and Smackdown babyface and heel depth charts, who can step up, who might be turned, and who could be called up
- Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for SNME
- Cody’s outlook for 2026
- Why can’t Drew get a consistent shot at being a true top-top guy in WWE? Is it him, is it a bias against him, is it circumstances?
- John Cena’s final opponent list – who is realistic and what are pros and cons of the options
- Was Sting’s return a satisfying finish to the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin PPV main event Death match
- Samoa Joe’s turn on “Hangman” Page and will fans really boo him?
- Overall assessment of the state of AEW heading into the final months of 2025. What boxes have they checked but what are they still missing?
