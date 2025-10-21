FREE PODCAST 10/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk WWE roster depth after Seth and Fatu injuries, Cena’s last opponent, Moxley-Darby, Joe’s turn (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

WWE Raw’s follow-up to Seth Rollins injury and Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed attack

Paul Heyman’s welcome return to a more prominent role on WWE TV

A look at both the Raw and Smackdown babyface and heel depth charts, who can step up, who might be turned, and who could be called up

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for SNME

Cody’s outlook for 2026

Why can’t Drew get a consistent shot at being a true top-top guy in WWE? Is it him, is it a bias against him, is it circumstances?

John Cena’s final opponent list – who is realistic and what are pros and cons of the options

Was Sting’s return a satisfying finish to the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin PPV main event Death match

Samoa Joe’s turn on “Hangman” Page and will fans really boo him?

Overall assessment of the state of AEW heading into the final months of 2025. What boxes have they checked but what are they still missing?

