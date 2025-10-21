VIP PODCAST 10/21 – The (Mini) Fix w/Todd & Wade: Review of AEW WrestleDream including Darby-Moxley, Hangman-Joe, Statlander-Storm (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this special miniature episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd gives his thoughts on Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream PPV working backwards from the main event.
