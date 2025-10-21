NXT TV RESULTS (10/21): Lindberg’s Live Report on Williams and Saints contract signing, Axiom vs. Sean Legacy, Leon Slater vs. Stacks for TNA X-Division title, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

OCTOBER 21, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

Join us on Youtube approximately 15 minutes after NXT ends!

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a recap of last week’s events between Ricky Saints and Trick Williams, from Saints calling Trick out in the ring to Trick’s attack on Saints and more. The recap led into more of last week’s events; Dark State’s beatdown on The Hardys, the tension between Sol Ruca and Zaria, the events of the Women’s Battle Royal including Tatum Paxley’s win.

-Vic Joseph began welcoming everyone to the show and then The Culling’s music hit. Tatum Paxley was accompanied to the ring by Izzi Dame, Nico Vance and Shawn Spears. Izzi hugged Tatum in the center of the ring. Tatum grabbed a mic and tried to address the crowd through chants of “You deserve it!”. “Guys, I freakin’ did it!” she exclaimed. The crowd continued to cheer for Tatum as she said that she defeated 19 other women and finally gets her shot at the women’s title after four years on the NXT roster. She said she’s lost all her friends and everything she’s ever had in NXT, all except one friend. The NXT Universe (isn’t that like… thousands of friends? But, I digress). She says everything is finally going her way as part of The Culling and praised Izzi for looking over her back when nobody else would. She said that with The Culling having her back, she’ll win the title without issue.

Fatal Influence made their way to the ramp. Jacey Jayne asks Izzi Dame if she’s going to tell Tatum? She said that Tatum doesn’t stand a chance in hell at Halloween Havoc. Jacey said she may have started her reign as the most beatable champion, but she’s proven everyone wrong. When it matters most, you can’t beat her. Jacey continued to cut a scathing promo on Tatum saying that she should have let Izzi win the battle royal, at least she would have had a chance. Tatum reminded Jacey that it took her a long time to finally become a champion. Now, after years, it’s her turn.

Fallon Henley said that The Culling is going to betray Tatum during the match, and Izzi reminded them that they were the ones who turned their backs on Jasmyn Nyx. Tatum said that she knows her friends support her while Fatal Influence only has each other’s back when it’s convenient. She said that they’re willing to prove that tonight, she and Izzi challenged Fallon and and Lainey Reed to a match before a brawl broke out between the women. Nico Vance and Shawn Spears just stood there. Menacingly.

-Stacks asked Arianna Grace why she called Stacks “Santino’s future son in law” last week. Arianna looked a little embarrassed and said that “she may have dropped a few hints” before calling him by his real name. Stacks reminded her to call him by his ring name. Leon Slater and Je’Von Evans happened to be watching and hyped each other up for Leon’s match against Stacks later in the night. (c)

-Vic Joseph hyped up Saturday’s Main Event

(1) STACKS w/Arianna Grace vs. LEON SLATER w/ Je’Von Evans) – TNA X-Division Championship

The bell rang and the two locked up, Slater backing Stacks to the ropes. Stacks fended him off and grabbed an arm. Leon reversed, backed Stacks into the corner and hit a sunset flip. He tried for another sunset flip and missed, Stacks capitalized and took control of the match. Trick Williams was shown in a split screen arriving at the building. Stacks whipped Leon into the corner extremely hard, Slater had trouble getting back to his feet. Stacks whipped him just as hard into the opposite corner and then went to stomp him. Leon reversed and went for a kick. Stacks caught it, Leon turned it into an enziguri.

Stacks went under the ropes to take a break, Slater jumped over the top rope to take him out. Je’Von Evans grabbed a headset for commentary as they cut to a commercial break. (c)

Back from the break, Stacks had Leon in an abdominal stretch. Leon escaped and hit a hurricanrana and rolled through to pin for a two count. Stacks kicked out and punched Leon in the stomach. He hit him with a suplex followed by a Cement Shoe for a two count. Stacks stayed on the offensive and hit a modified backdrop for another two count. Stacks put Leon in a fireman’s carry and hit a Gutbuster for another near fall.

Leon hit the Utopia on Stacks, but couldn’t capitalize and attempt a pin. Arianna Grace got on the apron to check on Stacks. She was accidentally knocked off the apron by Leon, sending Stacks into a bit of a rage. He bounced Leon off the announce table and then sent him back into the ring. Before Stacks could make it back in the ring, Leon was on the top rope and hit him with a crossbody for a near fall. Leon stayed on the offensive and dumped Stacks out of the ring. Leon then jumped over the top turn buckle and hit Stacks on the outside. He then climbed back to the top rope and hit the 450 splash for a the win.

Winner and Still Champion: Leon Slater

-After the match, Je’Von grabbed a mic and congratulated him. He then said that he wants to go to Halloween Havon. Leon said that they create magic across from each other, but want to team up again to create some fire. Je’Von said that if they’re gonna be in a tag team match, it’s gotta be a good team.

Mr. Iguana and La Parka made their way to the ring from AAA. Mr. Iguana grabbed a mic and said that they should be invited to the party at Halloween Havoc next week. They had already spoken to Ava and she has already made their match official.

-A video package for Zachary Wentz vs. Jasper Troy for the Speed tournament aired. (c)

(2) ZACHARY WENTZ vs. JASPER TROY – Speed Tournament

Los Americanos (and totally not Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in masks) sat ringside to scout for WWE Speed Champion, El Grande Americano.

Wentz dodged Jasper Troy’s attempted offense to start. Wentz went to the top rope and hit a hurricanrana on the big man. Troy didn’t even leave his feet. Wentz hit a series of kicks, finally sending Troy to the mat before hitting a running clothesline, sending both men tumbling to the outside.

Wentz tried to jump over the top and hit Troy, Troy caught him and sent him back into the ring. Wentz tried it again, and this time hit his mark.

They climbed back into the ring, Wentz climbed to the top with 90 second remaining. He hit a Swanton Bomb from the top rope for a two count.

Finally, Troy connected with a body block and then hit a massive sideslam, known as the Vortex, for the win in just over two minutes.

Winner: Jasper Troy

-TNA Knockouts Champion, Kelani Jordan, found herself kicked out of the NXT locker room for choosing TNA over NXT at lockdown. Jordynne Grace thought it was ridiculous and tried to come to Kelani’s defense. Kelani said she didn’t need her help and said that Grace is jealous that Kelani is holding “her” TNA title, referring to Grace’s reign as TNA Knockouts Champ.