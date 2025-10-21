Moxley and Darby speaking through prison window worked but then went over-the-top, Statlander’s journey still off path – AEW’S Top Promos of the Week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin – Dynamite 10/15/25

I really appreciate AEW trying something different here with Mox and Darby having this prison-type sitdown behind the glass.

When Mox first started talking, you could see Darby’s reflection in the glass and I thought that was a really cool visual. I also liked Mox starting off the conversation by asking, “What are we going to do here?” That line struck me as a guy who is at the end of his rope with Darby and is still trying to figure out how all this is going to end.

I also liked Darby admitting he thinks about joining the Death Riders every day but then thinks about how Mox turned his back on Bryan Danielson, and Darby saying to Mox, “Why would I want to go to war with someone who would stab his brother in the back?” Mox also had a line about chasing ghosts and how it never ends well. I thought that was a good look into Mox’s mentality and how he’s not trying to please anyone anymore.

I really loved everything about this sit down, until Pac came into the room with Darby and attacked him. I just feel like the attack was over-the-top, and Mox and Darby had already done enough with their words to really get their motives across. It doesn’t always have to end with the over-the-top violence and blood.

Overall, though, this was great work between Mox and Darby, and I really loved AEW trying something different with the glass separating them.

With Darby making Moxley quit at WrestleDream, you would think there needs to be a change in leadership for the Death Riders, right? When your leader has now quit to both “Hangman” Adam Page and now to Darby Allin, his leadership must come into question. I’m just not sure who would take over the Death Riders, though.

I don’t think any of the current Death Riders are compelling enough to take over the leadership of the group. Do the Death Riders turn on Mox and go with Darby? Or is there a wildcard who comes in to take over the group? I’m interested to see what happens on Dynamite this week.

Toni Storm and Kris Statlander with Renee Paquette – Dynamite 10/15/25

I thought the sit down with Toni Storm and Kris Statlander was well done this week, and I liked them going to the ring right after the sit down portion.

Statlander still needs to pick a lane with her character and go with it, but I thought this sitdown between the two helped push forward the respect they have for each other.

Storm as always had some great lines in this. I liked when she told Statlander, “I don’t know who I am without the title, but darling who the hell are you?” (I think we are all thinking that right now with Statlander)

Statlander came out of the gates strong the first two weeks after her shocking title win, I thought, but it’s clear they are still trying to figure out what her character is. I’m worried that they are just going to pull the trigger and put this Women’s World Title on Mercedes Moné at Full Gear.

When Storm and Statlander got to the ring to fight, I really loved the spot where they both got on their knees and dared the other one to hit them with the belt.

What I appreciate the most with Toni Storm is that her rivalries are never boring. There is always a layered story that comes with it and the promos leading up to the eventual match with her opponent are always entertaining. She’s been the MVP of AEW for a long time, in my opinion.

Honorable Mentions

Callis Family Dinner – Dynamite 10/15/25

I’m putting this here solely for the fact Kazuchika Okada shut off the TV when Komosuke Takeshita was on it. “I hit the wrong button” was such a good line. I’m also including Don Callis introducing Hechicero in the proceeding match after this promo. When Callis starts doing the hand motion’s that Hechicero does, it’s so ridiculous and funny.

The Acclaimed? Maybe… – Collision 10/15/25

I know a lot of people, including me, think breaking up The Acclaimed to begin with was a terrible move. Almost as terrible as allowing Billy Gunn to stick around with them as long as he did.

I am also someone who then really didn’t have an interest in seeing them get back together.

You really have to give Max Castor credit here, though, for getting his singles character over and lighting the spark for this Acclaimed reunion to have any life.

No offense to Anthony Bowens, but his singles career in AEW was dead on arrival. I thought this quick backstage segment they had was really good, and now I’m in for the reunion and the lead up to it. Max Castor telling Tony Khan, “I have autonomy over my body” was the line of the night for both Dynamite and Collision.

