WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (10/22): Thea Hail vs. Zayda Steel, Endris Enofe vs. “Super” Sean Legacy, Carter & OTM vs. Vanity Project, plus Robert Stone, Wendy Choo

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 22, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Ring announcer: Kelly Kincaid

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-Evolve Guest GM Bigg Jah was shown walking through the parking lot.

-Robert Stone was elated to see The Vanity Project come to the ring. Jayda Steel gleefully announced that Jackson Drake was still WWE Evolve Champion. She said last week was an example of addition by subtraction. Keanu Carver tried bulldozing his way through security to get to the ring, but Bigg Jah stopped him and said he knows Carver wants to get to them and he will in the main event, but he needs a couple of partners. With that, he brought out a huge surprise in OTM, who were last seen leaving Hank & Tank for dead last night on NXT. The Vanity Project almost soiled their underwear as OTM climbed into the ring. Carver, whose hand was in a cast, stood outside and watched as OTM chokeslammed Swipe Right into oblivion, then turned their attention to Drake. The champ quickly went to exit the ring, but thought better of it with Carver standing on the floor waiting for him. Carver got in the ring and took a swing at him with the cast, but he ducked and rolled out of the ring.

-A video package of the feud between “Super” Sean Legacy and Edris Enofe was shown. [c]

-Wendy Choo, sans spooky makeup, was shown lying down on what appeared to be a psychiatrists couch, as an unseen female asked her what words come to mind when she thinks of who she is. Choo replied that she was confused, invisible, and lonely. She said she tried to stand out and be different, but lost her identity along the way. She added that she feels disassociated and disconnected from everyone, including herself. She said she coped by not talking and hid behind the silence, and can’t keep carrying all the hurt, frustration and disappointment. When asked what it would look like to be more understood, she replied, “I don’t know.”

-Chuey Martinez, decked out in his finest plaid button-up shirt, was in the back with Chantel Monroe. He asked her what she thought of Wendy’s therapy session. She said she’s all for therapy, but there’s no amount of head meds that can fix Wendy’s bargain bin brain and that if she got in her face, she’d slap her silly and send her packing back to Spirit of Halloween. I have to admit, that was a great line!

(1) EDRIS ENOFE vs. “SUPER” SEAN LEGACY

Legacy immediately took the fight to Enofe with a barrage of punches and intense offense. Enofe took a quick breather on the outside, then re-entered the ring and took over with some stomps. Legacy fought back, but Enofe hit a Randy Savage-like elbowdrop off the top rope for a two count. Legacy fired up with some stiff-looking kicks and hit Shambles for the win.

WINNER: Sean Legacy at 3:53.

(Miller’s Take: This was fine for what it was. Enofe announced his departure from WWE awhile back, so it’s no surprise that Legacy went over. Both men are very talented and put on a really good match with the time constraints they had to work with.)

-Chuey Martinez conducted a ringside interview with Legacy after his match. He expressed a little frustration over not being a part of Succession, but he will be on the next special. He left with a shoutout to Timothy Thatcher, telling him it was time to come back. [c]

-Big Josh, er, I mean Bigg Jah was in Stevie Turner’s office thanking her for letting him cosplay GM when Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs walked in. Diggs handed him a picture of herself, saying she didn’t have time to get a head shot done. He said this week he was not director Bigg Jah, but GM Bigg Jah. They walked away disappointed as Jah and Stevie talked about Laredo Kid coming in next week from AAA. They decided on a triple threat involving Kid, WWE ID’s Marcus Mathers, and Tate Wilder from WWE PC. Diggs and Holiday returned to appeal to Jah again, hoping to find stardom through the acclaimed and celebrated director.

-Jax Presley and Harley Riggins cut a promo on Adrenaline Drip. They’re pretty good in the ring, but they still come across as a bit contrived and insincere on the mic.

(2) ZAYDA STEEL (w/The Vanity Project) vs. THEA HAIL

Another surprise guest from NXT, which did not sit well with The Vanity Project. A brief shoving match ended with Steel in the corner and dazed after a flurry by Hail, who was extremely animated for this match. Interference from her male counterparts allowed her to take control of the match. Steel mocked Hail’s exuberance, but paid for it. She recovered quickly from the slip up, but again fell to some kicks, a hard knee, and a springboard backward press. Hail stomped on Ricky Smokes’s hand and stood on it as Brad Baylor tried to free his partner. Steel rolled up Hail from behind, but Thea stood up and delivered a headbutt followed by a Kimura lock for the tapout victory.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 4:26.

(Miller’s Take: It’s always good to see underutilized NXT talent drift down to Evolve for a surprise match, and Hail was one of the best surprises yet. Hail’s frenetic energy overwhelmed the relatively inexperienced Steel. I’m not sure if this quick loss will factor into her departure from the group. Like her former stablemate, Bryce Donovan, Steel was recently released, so her air time on Evolve will soon be coming to an end.)

-It’s Gal presented his Stud-O’-Meter, ranking who he called the greatest of all time. Not John Cena, but The Prototype. He said when Baby Gal first saw The Prototype, he was inspired and ranked him at 9.5. Next up was The Ringmaster. Due to what he perceived as a weak tan, The Ringmaster rated at 8.7. It was a silly segment, but Gal is so entertaining as an over-the-top caricature, that he’s always fun to watch and listen to. [c]

-A very good segment aired on Aaron Rourke. He talked candidly about how tough it was growing up in Long Island, NY. He said it was tough enough just being a kid, but being “different” made it so much worse, and he was bullied just for being who he was. Childhood photos accompanied Rourke explaining how wrestling was an outlet for him and how inspired he was by the larger than life characters. A graphic said, “To be continued…”.

-Brooks Jensen, wearing a Thunderbolt Patterson T-shirt, was gracing Stevie Turner with his presence. He was complaining about Bryce Donovan suddenly claiming he was no longer part of The Vanity Project and getting a title shot. Turner said she understood his frustration with them, but Carver is next in line. As a dejected Jensen walked away, Bigg Jah marveled at all Turner has going on and expressed an eagerness to learn more. They began looking over the files of three new ID prospects who will be appearing next week.

(3) THE VANITY PROJECT (BRAD BAYLOR & RICKY SMOKES & JACKSON DRAKE w/Zayda Steel) vs. KEANU CARVER & OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

Drake started the match against Nima. He immediately tagged out fo Smokes when Carver made the tag. Swipe right angered OTM with their attempted offense, and they paid by getting tossed around the ring like they were small children. [c]

Back from the break, Drake somehow managed to gain the advantage, which The Vanity Project maintained with quick tags. Baylor’s youthful cockiness allowed Nima to fire up a bit, and he almost made the tag, but was cut off. He finally mad the hot tag to Price, who absolutely destroyed all three opponents until me met a missile dropkick from Baylor Price reversed a suplex attempt into a double suplex on Swipe Right. A very mean Carver took the tag and went to town. On the outside, Swipe Right battled OTM while Drake got knocked for a loop with a pounce. He escaped a loss after that move, but got his clock cleaned when Carver nailed him with the cast on his left arm. Three seconds later, The Vanity Project ate their second loss of the night.

WINNERS: Keanu Carver & OTM at 9:38.

(Miller’s Take: Good, exciting main event. Carver and OTM made for a good trio of powerhouses who eventually overcame the youthful skill and treachery of the shrinking heel faction.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Nice showing from the purple brand a week removed from their first special. It was a bit strange that they didn’t have new champion Kendal Grey on, but they said she’d be there next week to celebrate her victory. Good segments on Choo and Rourke. I’m not too sure how I feel about this Bigg Jah person. I had to Google him to find out who he was and still didn’t really get a clear picture. I’m very disappointed in Stevie Turner being released from WWE, as I was thoroughly enjoying her as Prime Minister of Evolve, and I’m not crazy about the idea of some pseudo-celebrity taking her place. In case you hadn’t heard, other recent Evolve talent included in that batch of releases were Drako Knox, Ridge Holland, Wes Lee, Kylie Rae, Jamar Hampton, and Jin Tala. Zara Zakher’s ID contract expired. That’s all for now. See you at Halloween Havoc!