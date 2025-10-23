PARKS’S TAKE: An unlikely hero is emerging on Monday nights for WWE – Dominik Mysterio

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dominik Mysterio has been increasingly cheered by live crowds over the last few months, including by those in AAA as he has made appearances with that group. The cheers he’s received there can be written off as a WWE star visiting a different company; the same can’t be said for the reactions he’s been met with in arenas all over the United States and beyond.

As Mysterio has increasingly relied on Eddie Guerrero-like cheating in matches, the positive fan reaction has almost increased at the same rate. They don’t seem to see this as a heel cheating to win, but rather as someone paying homage to a close family friend that passed away. It also helps that Dominik is very entertaining when he does cheat.

Though Dominik seems to be at odds with his Judgment Day peers, making a babyface turn relatively easy to pull off, there’s still the situation with the convalescing Liv Morgan that would have to be worked out. Could Morgan, as a heel, and Dominik, a babyface, work? Or would Morgan turn babyface to feud with Roxanne Perez, who has all but usurped her spot in the Judgment Day, including the attention of Dominik?

Once a milquetoast babyface, it took a heel turn – one that not a lot of onlookers probably thought he had in him – for Dominik to eventually come back around to being an effective babyface.

It’s wild to think about Dominik as a babyface. While a turn hasn’t happened yet, it may not be worth it for WWE to fight the tide if it continues. It would also give them a potential top babyface to lead the AAA promotion as Vikingo hasn’t been getting that type of reaction despite being pushed as a big babyface star of the promotion.