FREE PODCAST 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #356 (10-14-95) including NJPW vs. UWFI, Watts replaces Patterson, Starrcade lineup, Eddie Guerrero Torch Talk, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #356 of the PWTorch including a huge Japanese interpromotional card, Bill Watts officially takes over for Pat Patterson, first preview of WCW Starrcade ‘95, Wade’s Torch Talk with Eddie Guerrero, and more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.