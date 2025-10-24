FREE PODCAST 10/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Paul Heyman’s vision for TNA if he took it over, Nash’s big interview, WWE Movies, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Oct. 21, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They discussed with live callers on Kevin Nash’s interview covering multiple WWE & TNA coverage, tonight’s TNA Impact, Paul Heyman’s vision for TNA if he joined the promotion, TNA Reaction with more explanation of “they,” Kaval’s booking on Smackdown, whether WWE can create marketable stars trying to create “comedic” sides to their stars, Japan vs. U.S. media coverage of wrestling, TMZ marketing JWoww vs. Cookie better than TNA would book it, and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed who should be first in line to face Jeff Hardy for the TNA Title, what it says about TNA’s booking that they don’t have a strong babyface ready for Hardy, Bragging Rights overview & whether it’s worth ordering & predictions on the top three matches, WWE Movies, including the Hollywood Reporter ripping “Knucklehead,” the inevitable “Stand Up for WWE” campaign response telling the audience to stand up against elitist Hollywood movie reviewers, and so much more.

