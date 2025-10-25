AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/25): “Hangman” Page promo, Pac vs. Ishii, Bucks & FTR vs. Jet Speed & Jurassic Express, Hook vs. Garrison, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

OCTOBER 25, 2025 (recorded 10/22)

SAN ANTONIO, TX. AT BOEING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBOMAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuiness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,830 tickets had been distribute; the arena was set up for 1,830.

[HOUR ONE]

-Elton John played as the full Collision intro video played before they cut to the arena where Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show. “Hangman” Adam Page’s music played immediately. The crowd cheered as Hangman made his way to the ring.

Hangman took the microphone as the crowd chanted “cowboy shit.” He said you either die they hero or live long enough to become the villain. Hangman called out Shibata, Hobbs, and Samoa Joe. He said that he owed Joe for his help with the Death Riders and he gave him a shot at the world title. He went on to reiterate that he knocked Joe on his “big, burly ass.” Hangman posited that Joe was embarrassed about his loss. He told The Opps that they’ve become the thing they fought against, and they should’ve known better.

Hangman said that Joe isn’t hunting him, but he’s hunting Joe. He said he’s the champion of the entire world and will to far worse than beat or embarrass Joe. He closed by saying he’s going to ruin Joe’s entire life. Hangman’s music played and he headed up the ramp without incident.

(White’s Take: This was a standard, solid Hangman promo. The most notable part of it was that it opened Collision instead of appearing on Dynamite, which is a nice treat for those of us use to uneventful episode of Collision.)

-They threw to a video of Pac from earlier in the day, standing outside, shirtless with Garcia and Claudio in the background. He said that discipline makes the man. Pac told Ishii he is going to smoke him in the middle of the ring and remind everybody that the Death Riders still dominate.

(1) PAC (w/Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shfair) vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII

Pac’s music played and he emerged from the backstage area, joined by Yuta, Shafir, and Garcia. Nigel noted that a metal plate had been put in Pac’s foot while he was out, making his kicks more brutal. The Conglomeration’s new sitcom music played, and Ishii walked to the ring holding the NJPW Strong Openweight title.

The bell rang to start the match 11 minutes into the hour. Pac and Ishii locked up, and Pac pushed Ishii into the ropes and hit a strong chop. Pac ducked a forearm and landed a few of his own. Pac attempted a shoulder block, but it bounced off of Ishii. They went back to trading forearms until Pac landed a gut kick.

Pac went for a running kick, but Ishii dodged it and attempted a suplex, but Pac escaped. They each dodged strikes, landing in a stalemate, as a light “Ishii” chant started int eh crowd. Pac took Ishii down with a side headlock takeover, but Ishii powered back to his feet.

Pac attempted another shoulder block and again had no effect. Ishii came back with another that too Pac off his feet. Ishii followed up with a vertical suplex. Pac rolled to ringside, and Ishii followed. Garcia distracted Ishii, allowing Pac to attack him from behind. Pac returned to the ring and distracted the official while Garcia hammered away at Ishii outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Pac whipped Ishii into the corner and delivered a kick to the head. Pac locked in a cravate hold on the ground, and Ishii got to his feet, breaking the hold with a few punches and an armdrag. And they were back to trading forearms in the center of the ring.

Pac hit a boot that knocked Ishii into the corner and followed in with a running uppercut. Pac told the crowd to shut up as he climbed to the top rope. Ishii got to his feet and Pac connected with a flying missile dropkick as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial with as Pac kicked at a downed Ishii. Ishii hit the mat and angrily got to his feet, where Pac met him with a few chops. The third one seemed to power Ishii up, and he came back with a few of his own before blasting Pac with a. running shoulder block.

Ishii lifted Pac up onto the top rope and climbed up with him, setting up for a superplex. Ishii lifted Pac up into position and delayed for a moment before completing the superplex. Ishii made the cover, but Pac kicked out at two.

Pac blocked a clothesline attempt and landed a series of kicks before missing an enziguri. Ishii connected with a headbutt and easily lifted Pac up into a powerbomb. Ishii stacked Pac up into the pin, but Pac kicked out at two.

Pac tried to come back with a German suplex, but Ishii elbowed his way out of it. Ishii hit a lariat followed by a German suplex. Ishii went for a sliding lariat, but Pac dodged it. Pac shoved Ishii into the ropes and hit a German suplex of his own. Pac landed an enzigrui, but Ishii shrugged it off and dropped Pac with a lariat, leaving both men down.

They both got to their feet at seven. Ishii hit the ropes, but Marina grabbed his foot. Pac took advantage by getting Ishii up and drilling him with a tombstone piledriver. Pac followed up with a bridging German suplex into the pin, but Ishii kicked out at two.

Pac got a running start and bounced off of each rope before running into a lariat from Ishii. Ishii set up for a brainbuster, but Pac countered it into a brainbuster of his own. Pac went for the pin, but Ishii kicked out at two. Pac knocked Ishii to ringside and distracted the ref, allowing Yuta to drop Ishii with the running knee. Back in the ring, Pac got a running start, hit both ropes and then connected with a fast, running lariat/forearm. Pac made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Pac in 15:00

(White’s Take: This was a good opener and Pac looked like a beast. Ishii’s gimmick is basically no selling, but it makes Pac look good taking him down with relative ease.)

-Pac flexed, looking jacked as they went to commercial. [c]

(2) THEKLA vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA

Thekla’s music played and the camera flipped from upside down to Thekla making her entrance. Mina’s less-threatening music played to bring her out. She danced her way to the ring, as she does. Schiavone noted that Thekla and Mina were 2-2 all time against each other.

The bell rang to start the match 34 minutes into the hour. Thekla stared down Mina from the corner as Marina mockingly danced. Thekla dodged Mina in the corner and landed a kick from in the ropes. Mina dodged Thekla onto the apron and hopped in with a kick the head. Mina landed a running dropkick and posed.

Mina stood on Thekla’s legs and got her up into the Romero special. She returned Thekla to the mat, briefly danced, and stomped on Thekla’s head. Mina slammed Thekla’s knee into the mat and went for a figure four, but Thekla kicked out of it.

Mina went for a clothesline, but Thekla dodged spider-style and rolled Mina into a pin. Mina slipped out of the pin athletically and danced on the mat. Thekla wasn’t impressed and threw Mina across the ring by the hair. Thekla stomped Mina in the corner and then threw her to the other side of the ring by the hair.

Thekla hit Mina with a third hair biel and then hit a running kick to the head. Mina collapsed into the ropes, and Thekla hopped onto the apron and hit another running boot to the head. Thekla made the cover, but Mina kicked out at two.

Mina came back with a DDT and again slammed Thekla’s knee into the mat. Mina continued to work on Thekla’s knee as Skye Blue and Julia Hart appeared at the top of the ramp, slowly walking toward the ring. With Mina distracted, Thekla blasted her from behind as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Thekla grabbed a grounded side headlock. Thekla kicked Mina into the ropes and distracted the ref allowing Julia and Skye to attack Mina. Mina came back with a. flurry of forearms, but Thekla came back with a big forearm. Thekla hit the ropes but ran into a loose slingblade from Mina. Mina followed up with a running lariat and a high knee that rocked Thekla.

Mina hopped onto the apron and reentered over the top rope with a tornillo onto Thekla into a pin, but Thekla kicked out at two. Mina grabbed Thekla’s legs into a cloverleaf, and leaned back, snapping Thekla legs. Mina went for another figure four, but Thekla escaped again.

Mina, frustrated, mounted Thekla and punched her down into the mat. Thekla reversed it and landed a combination of grounded punches as well. Thekla brought Mina to her feet and Mina went for a sudden spinning backfist. Thekla ducked it, but Mina spun into a second one that connected.

Mina climbed to the top rope as Thekla got to her feet. Thekla hit her with a right hand that stopped Mina in place. Thekla climbed onto the rope with her, where they traded openhand chops. Mina landed a stiff shot that knocked Thekla down, but she caught herself with her legs. Thekla lifted herself up with her legs, grabbed Mina, and hit the release superplex.

Thekla pulled herself back up by her legs, hopped onto the mat and went into her spider pose as Mina stumbled to her feet. Thekla charged in for a spear, but Mina hit her with a sudden knee. Mian followed up with a. rolling elbow, an enziguri and then another spinning backfist. Mina made the cover, but Thekla kicked out at two.

Mina climbed back to the top rope as Thekla stumbled to her feet. Mina executed a sloppy slingblade from the top rope on Thekla. Mina went for the pin, but Thekla kicked out at two. Mina signaled for the Glamorous Driver. She set Thekla up, but she flipped out and landed on her feet. Mina hit Thekla with a back kick to the gut.

Julia got onto the apron, and Mina ran over to knocked her off. Skye went after her next and Mina knocked off of the apron as well. But Mina turned around right into a spear from Thekla. Thekla locked Mina into the Death Trap submission. Mina struggled, but Thekla sinched it in tighter and Mina had to tap out.

WINNER: Thekla in 13:00

(White’s Take: Despite a few sloppy spots, this was a good showing for both women. Thekla continues to looks good in the ring while Mina continues to get a good reception from the crowd.)

-Lexy was backstage with Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Anna said that they’ve been working on getting women’s tag titles for five years. Anna said there are a lot of good teams, but these new teams are just egos trying to grab gold. They were interrupted by a pair of women by “The Lucha Baddie” Marinda Alize and Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox). Miranda said that they’re two of the best wrestlers on the independent circuit. Tay said it was rude to interrupt, but they like a challenge, and that match is happening….later…maybe? [c]

-They returned from commercial as the MxM TV crew entered for their “casting call.” They posed in the ring before Mansoor told all the “slack jawed, gelatinous, celluloids” to shut up. He said they challenge any team in the back, and their loss will be MxM’s gain. He went on the to say the only thing the crowd knows about gains, is gaining weight. Which brought him to ring announcer Arkady Aura. Mansoor said she looks like a can of busted biscuits, or like her drew her with his left hand. Arkady got some measure of revenge when she announced a singles match for Taya. Masked CMLL star, Olympia, entered and Taya seemed upset, while the crowd had no idea who she was.

(3) TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Johnny TV & Mansoor & Mason Madden) vs. OLYMPIA

The bell rang to start the match 56 minutes into the hour. Taya gave Olympia a shove, and she responded by dropping Taya with a running shoulder block. Olympia stomped on Taya in the corner and then landed a stalling pendulum dropkick. Olympia went for the pin, but Taya kicked out at two.

Taya landed a chop, and Olympia followed up with a combination of strikes. Olympia charged into a boot from Taya. Taya dodged Olympia onto the apron. Olympia knocked her off the apron, but Johnny TV caught her. Olympia jumped onto the top rope and hit Johnny, Mansoor, and Mason with a flying crossbody to the outside.

Taya escaped and returned to the ring. Olympia lifted Taya onto her shoulders, performed a few squats and then slammed her down face first into the mat. Olympia hoked the leg and got the victory.

WINNER: Olympia in 3:00

(White’s Take: Luckily for MxM TV, The Frat House was on the episode, so they weren’t the worst thing on the show. At least it was a face team that came out to hand MxM their loss this time.)

-Schiavone said we had breaking news about the upcoming Fright Night Dynamite. The ran down Bobby Lashley and Ricochet’s recent accomplishments in AEW. They showed further highlights from Hook and Samoa Joe, before finally revealing that there will be a four-way match to determine the number one contender for the men’s world title.

(They’re already building to a rematch between Joe and Hangman, so I’m not sure why they’re having a this match on Dynamite, to say nothing about how they came to land on the participants, aside from Joe.)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) BRYAN KEITH vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)

Bryan Keith made his entrance with a scowl instead of Big Bill. They went to a brief rundown of the recent feud between The Bang Bang Gang and the team of Bill and Keith. Ace Austin made his entrance, which seemed unfamiliar since he hasn’t been since his debut a few months back.

The bell rang and the match began three minutes into the second hour. The argued briefly before Austin pushed Keith back into the corner. Thet broke it up and Keith continued to yell at the crowd. Austin grabbed a headlock and took Keith to the mat. He transitioned into a crucifix pin attempt and Keith kicked out at two.

Keith said he wasn’t ready. Keith got Austin in a side headlock, but Austin twisted his way out and put Keith back into a headlock and then transitioned into a wristlock. Keith escaped with a sudden back elbow.

Keith shipped Austin into the ropes, but he came back and rolled into a leg trip, a kick to the head, and then a nice dropkick on Keith. Austin landed a chop and went for a kick, but Keith caught his foot. Austin flipped over the rope onto the apron and hit Keith with a forearm. Austin springboard into the rope and connected with a flying crossbody. Austin went for the pin, but Leith kicked out at two.

Keith rolled to ringside, and Austin followed him out. Austin landed a chop and Keith came back with his on. Austin blocked a second chop attempt, kicked Keith in the gut and rolled him back into the ring. Keith rolled across the ring to the outside on the opposite side of the ring. Austin hopped onto the apron and acrobatically dodged Keith’s attacks before connecting with a big kick.

Austin landed chops against the barricade and rolled Keith back into the ring. Austin stepped through into a springboard spin kick, but Keith pulled the ref into the way. Austin pulled up on the kick, but Keith took advantage with an exploder suplex that threw Austin over the top rope and tumbling to ringside. It looked like Austin hit his head on the apron on the way over.

Keith followed him out of the ring and stopped to tell a fan in the front row to get off of their phone. Keith got a running start and connected with a big boot to Austin’s face. Keith clawed at Austin’s face on the outside as they went to break.

They returned from commercial with Keith in control, landing a big forearm on Austin against the ropes. Austin blocked an Irish whip attempt and hit a few forearms. Keith tried another exploder suplex, but Austin flipped over and rolled Keith into a pin for a two count.

Keith charged Austin, but ran into a back elbow. Austin took him down with a armdrag followed by a lariat. Austin hit a knee to the midsection, followed by a kick to the head into a Russian leg sweep. He punctuated it with a standing leg drop.

Austin slammed Keith to the mat, trapped his head in between his feet and performed a jumping double stomp, ramming Keith’s face into the mat. Austin went for the pin, but Keith kicked out a two. Austin lifted Keith to his feet, and got a running start, but ran straight into rising headbutt. Schiavone and Nigel disagreed whether it was a shoulder block or a headbutt, but either way it dropped Austin. They showed a replay, and it was a brutal looking ramming headbutt.

Keith followed up with a triangle backdrop driver and held on for the pin, but Austin kicked out at two. Keith lifted Austin up for a powerbomb, but he flipped out onto his feet. Austin dodged Keith in the corner and then landed a springboard enziguri. Austin got a running start and hit a sort of flipping corkscrew neckbreaker that Nigel referred to as The Fold. Schiavone just called it “his move.” Austin made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 12:00

(White’s Take: A good solid match in the middle of the show here. Austin displayed his arsenal of exciting offense, and Keith plays a great heel.)

-Lexy was backstage with Don Callis. She asked what’s going on between Takeshita and Okada. Don equated the issues between them as a general sibling disagreement. He said when you have a family full of alphas, these things will happen. He said Takeshita and Okada are fine because they take direction from him and want to please him. Callis said what pleases him is gold. He announced that they will hold a Don Callis Family Summit, for which he believes he will win a Nobel Peace Prize. [c]

-They returned from commercial outside of the arena with The Outrunners and Dalton Castle. Lexy asked them what the secret to their success is. Truth said he’s got three words for them, then told Turbo to tell ‘em. Turbo told Dalton to tell ‘em, but they were interrupted by Anothony Bowens and Max Caster arguing in the parking lot. They split up and said they’re going home. The Outrunners returned to their promo, but Dalton just signed off with “and that is the secret to our success.”

(White’s Take: The Outrunners and Dalton Castle are the textbook definition of a guilty pleasure. I hate how much I like it.)

(5) GRIFF GARRISON (w/Cole Karter & Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance) vs. HOOK

The Frat House made their entrance. The signal hit the roof of the arena and Hook made his entrance accompanied by Eddie Kingston. The bell rang and the match started 24 minutes into the hour.

Hook took Griff to the mat. Griff attempted a wristlock, but hook countered it into a suplex. Griff rolled out of the ring to hang out with his boys briefly. Griff reentred and Hook broughyt him down with a drop toe hold. Hook forced Griff into the corner with punches until he was distracted by Cole Karter.

Garrison his a few punches in the corner and then connected with a running splash ion the corner. Griff hit Hook with a running boot. Griff went for a spinning lariat, but Hook ducked it and hit a clothesline

Hook caught Griff with a flying double axe handle followed by an exploder suplex. Hook set Griff up in the center of the ring and locked in the Red Rum. Griff tapped out almost immediately.

WINNER: Hook in 3:00

-After the match, Eddie slid into the ring with a chair to keep the Frat House from attacking them.

-Olympia was backstage and she called out Mercedes for the CMLL women’s title. She spoke in Spanish, with subtitles telling Mercedes she’ll see her next week on Collision. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata backstage. They said they have each other’s back and they’re in the tag tournament to win it. They cut to The Sisters of Sin, taking credit for the tag titles existence, saying they’ll take out the entire division. Back with Jamie and Amninata, they said it won’t be a cakewalk, but they will be the first AEW women’s tag team champions. They showed a graphic of the bracket. Schiavone revealed that the first match in the tournament will be on Fright Night Dynamite

(6) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Stokely) & THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. JETSPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) & JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus)

FTR’s music played in the arena and to bring them out along with Stokely. The Young Bucks didn’t get their own entrance, instead posing on the stage behind FTR during their entrance. Commentary underlined that The Young Bucks and FTR haven’t gotten along historically, but they need the money.

Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight made their entrance, followed by Jack Perry and Luchasaurus entering to the classic track, “Tarzan Boy” Luchasaurus was toting around the bag of money they recently won while Jack tossed a beach ball into the crowd. Cash broke the beach ball with a chair at ringside, bringing out the boos.

The bell rang to start the match 38 minutes into the second hour, starting with Nick and Knight. Nick dropped Knight with a shoulder tackle. Knight countered a hiptoss into a nice dropkick before taking Nick down with an armdrag. Matt got a blind tag and they took Knight down with a double team dropkick.

Bailey made a blind tag and they hit Matt with a double hip toss and then a double kick to the head. Matt came back with a rake of the eyes and tagged in Cash. Cash hit a hard chop and a European uppercut on Bailey. Bailey came back with the rapid-fire kicks and a big enziguri.

Perry tagged in and countered a powerslam attempt with a rollup. Cash kicked out and dropped Perry with a clothesline. Dax tagged in and attempted a suplex, but Perry flipped out, slapped Dax in the face, and tagged in Luchasaurus.

Dax returned to his corner to conspire with his partners. Dax knocked Perry off the apron and the entire heel team jumped in to take down Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus caught Dax out of the air in a crossbody attempt. Cash entered and Luchasaurus took them down with a. double shoulder block.

Luchasaurus hit Cash and Dax each with a scoop slam before the Bucks entered and took him down with a double back leg sweep. Perry entered and countered a double hiptoss attempt with an armdrag on Nick before hitting Matt with a hurricanrana and then Nick with a dropkick.

Matt hit Perry from behind as Bailey entered and landed a missile dropkick from the top rope on Matt. Dax and Cash grabbed Baiely from behind and set up for a double suplex, but Knight came in from the top rope and hit both members of FTR with a flying double dropkick.

Bailey and Perry both climbed the same turnbuckle as Knight stepped out onto the apron next to them. They delivered simultaneous moonsaults to the outside on Cash, Nick, and Matt. Meanwhile, in the ring Luchasaurus planted Dax with a chokeslam. Luchasaurus made the cover, it took a moment for the ref to get in position, and Dax kicked out at two. [c]

Back from break, Perry reversed a back suplex attempt into a crossbody, leaving both men down. The Bucks and FTR knocked Luchasaurus and JetSpeed off of the apron to keep Perry from making the tag. Matt hit a dropkick through the ropes on Luchasaurus as Nick set up for the dive to the outside. However, Cash stopped Nick and performed a flipping dive to the outside onto Knight and Luchasaurus.

Back in the ring, Bailey fought against Dax and Matt with a series of chops. Bailey ducked a superkick attempt from Matt allowing Dax to plant him with a DDT. Matt used Dad as a springboard to execute a sliced bread on Perry. Dax grabbed Pery and applied a Sharpshooter.

Stokely and Cash celebrated at ringside as Perry crawled from the ropes. Nick slingshotted into the ring and nailed Perry with a facebuster as he was trapped in the hold. Nick rolled onto the apron and flowed into a moonsault onto Bailey at ringside.

In the ring, Luchasaurus broke up the sharpshooter with a big boot to Dax. The ref told Luchasaurus to go back to the apron. Cash tagged in and went for a running attack on Perry in the corner, but Perry rolled out of the way. Perry made the tag to Knight who took Matt down with a leaping clothesline. He landed a scoop slam followed by a standing UFO splash into the pin. FTR broke up the pin at two.

Knight leapt over a double clothesline attempt from FTR as Bailey slid in and they hit Dax and Cash with a pair of dropkicks. Bailey and Knight hit a simultaneous splash over the top rope onto FTR and The Young Bucks at ringside. The crowd chanted “this is awesome.”

Knight went for the UFO splash from the top rope in the ring, but Matt rolled out of the way. Knight adjusted by charged into a back elbow. Matt hopped onto the top rope, but Knight met him up there and performed a hurricanrana that flipped Matt into the ring where Bailey caught him with a sitout powerbomb. Bailey held on for the pin, but Matt kicked out at two.

Kevin Knight climbed up to the top rope as Nick distracted the ref, allowing Stokely to throw a white powder into Knight’s face. Matt took advantaged with a superkick that dropped Knight. Matt made the cover, but Knight kicked out at two.

Matt hit a running knee on Knight in the corner followed by a running knee strike on the mat. Matt went for the pin again, but Knight kicked out again. The crowd cheered as they went to the final break of the evening. [c]

They returned from commercial as Knight planted Cash with a sky high spinebuster, leaving both men down and crawling for the tag. Dax got the tag and cutoff Knight. Dax dropped Knight with a left-armed lariat. Knight connected with a desperation dropkick and crawled the make the tag to Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus tagged in and dropped Dax, Cash, Nick, and Matt with right hands. He stacked FTR in one corner and The Young Bucks in the opposite corner. He hit a running hip attack on each one and then then took down all four men with back-to-back double clotheslines.

Perry entered and Luchasaurus assisted him over the rope into a hurricanrana to Nick on the apron that flipped over onto Matt. Luchasaurus grabbed Dax and Cash for a double chokeslam, but Stokely distracted the ref allowing them to hit Luchasaurus with a low blow.

FTR set Luchasaurus up onto the top rope and Dax climbed up. Dax hit the superplex as Cash came down with a splash. Matt added a flying elbow drop and Nick capped it off with a 450 splash onto Luchasaurus. Dax hooked the leg, but Bailey broke it up at two.

FTR and the Young Bucks caught both Bailey and Knight with simultaneous Shatter Machines. They all four set Luchasaurus up for a four person BTE Trigger. They called it, and went for it, but Luchasaurus ducked and all four knees collided.

Luchasaurus nailed Matt with a chokeslam and then FTR with a double chokeslam. He tried a chokeslam on Nick, and Nick flipped out, but he landed right on top of Dax. Luchasaurus lifted Dax into tombstone position, and then lifted him out as Perry snuck in and they executed a double team cutter.

Luchasaurus tagged in Bailey, then hopped onto the apron and executed a moonsault onto Nick and Matt. Bailey spun into the ring and blasted Dax with the Time Adventure kick. At the same time, Knight hit Dax with a springboard flying clothesline.

Knight climbed onto the top rope and connected with UFO splash onto Cash. Knight pinned Cash as Bailey pinned Dax, not sure who the legal man was, but the ref counted to three.

(White’s Take: This was an elevated version of the Collision classic multiman tag match main event. All four teams are good at what they do and work well together. As long as you’re not a stickler for the rules of a tag match, such as tagging, this was top-notch chaotic athleticism chockful of creative and, at times, contrived spots.)

WINNERS: JetSpeed & Jurassic Express in 20:00

-The Bucks were dejected as JetSpeed and Jurassic Express celebrated in the ring. Perry grabbed a bill from the bag and handed it to Nick. Perry chased Stokely around the ring and he escaped over the barricade and hid in the crowd as Schiavone said Tony Khan had an announcement. The announcement was that all eight men would be a four-way tag match for a shot at the tag titles at Full Gear.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Collision had itself another up week, further confusing its importance in AEW’s portfolio. The World Champion opening the show with a promo, big tag main event featuring four of the top tag teams in the company, and announcements of major matches that will lead into the next PPV. Then it was very Collision with its normal lineup of solid matches, short promos, and awful MxM and Frat House appearances, thankfully in short losses. It would’ve been a merely decent episode of Dynamite, but it makes for a very good episode of Collision.