FREE PODCAST 10/25 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kenny and Hangman advance, Cody retains against Cassidy, Bucks explain themselves, live callers, emails (116 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-28-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tyler Sage to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discussed Kenny Omega and Hangman Page advancing to the finals for Full Gear, Cody retains against Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks explain themselves, and much more with live callers and emails. A big topic is whether Omega is on his way to a defined effective character and whether the path has been a good one, plus are the Young Bucks trying to be the most unlikable pro wrestling act in years, the lumberjack match concept backfiring predictably and no one looks good, and a list of strengths and positives for AEW to build on.

