FREE PODCAST 10/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbridge: Cody-Drew build, Jade’s turn, Dragunov’s U.S. Title Open Challenge series potential, more (97 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown including analysis of the build to the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre main event, the heel turn of Jade Cargill, whether the MFTs are compelling enough to use up so many roster spots, Bayley issuing challenge to Charlotte & Alexa Bliss, Ilja Dragunov’s U.S. Title Open Challenge beginning, and more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.
