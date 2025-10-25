VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #884 (October 22, 2005): Jeff Hardy tells Torch he wishes Matt joined TNA instead of WWE, inside story on Austin and Foley returns, McNeill reviews Matt in ROH

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #884 cover-dated October 22, 2005: The cover story features Wade Keller’s in-depth expanded cover story looking at the Taboo Tuesday PPV and the two biggest stories of the in-ring returns of Steve Austin and Mick Foley with insider info on the situation… WWE Newswire packed with the latest insider news… Pat McNeill’s column looks at Matt Hardy’s ROH debut just released on DVD… Bruce Mitchell looks at the WWE.com attempt to become the main source of WWE news for fans… James Caldwell takes a historical look at how TNA X Division wrestlers could learn from Johnny Valentine, and where UFC fits into the picture… Jason Powell writes about what he’s learned in the New Fall Season so far… Sean Radican’s debut edition of “ROH Focus” looks at the rise of three wrestlers in ROH this year filling gaps left by departing main eventers… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, Torch Talk with Jeff Hardy pt. 4, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, The Top Five Stories of the Week, 1995 Backtrack, Live Event Reports, and more…

