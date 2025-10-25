NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC RESULTS (10/25): Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne vs. Tatum Paxley, Hardy Boyz vs. DarkState, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC RESULTS

OCTOBER 25, 2025

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZ. AT FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (Int’ll)

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

-“Prescott” isn’t pronounced as you would think if you’ve never lived in Arizona, and Vic nailed it, so someone had the forethought to brief him. Some of tonight’s players were shown doing their thing and arriving at the venue. Tatum Paxley was shown wearing glasses, which is something we almost never see wrestlers doing, even in these semi-candid moments.

-There was a spooky female-narrated hype video for the event, outlining each of tonight’s matches interspersed with shots of the unforgiving desert (which is actually pretty forgiving in late October).

(1) JE’VON EVANS & LEON SLATER vs. MR. IGUANA & LA PARKA

Evans was introduced first and messed around, grabbing a skeleton prop from the set and talking to him on the way to the ring. Slater is the TNA X-Division champion and his work has to be seen to be believed (just like that of Evans, of course). We got a shot of the announcers, and Vic was wearing a Riddler suit. Nice reaction for La Parka, and a much bigger one for the bonkers Mr. Iguana.

Evans & La Parka started, and of course we had some speedy reversals and some lucha posturing early. The two went for lariats and went to a stalemate. La Parka danced a little and they went back to rights, then kicks. They vascillated between American-style cruiserweight wrestling and lucha libre near-falls and heavily-choreographed reversals. Iguana and Slater tagged in, both to cheers. Iguana played dead on an early bump to his back, then evaded a spot and hit a huracanrana, and they went to speedy reversals themselves, and Iguana did a cross-legged pose with his hand on his face like Jack Benny, for all the seventy-year-olds reading. Evans made a blind tag and he and Slater double-teamed Iguana and planted him on the mat, then danced a little as Iguana played dead again.

Parka tagged in and dumped both of his opponents, then tuned up the band. Iguana threw his stuffed iguana out to them, and they threw it back and forth to each other, treating it like a real animal to be avoided, until Iguana hit them with a plancha. Everyone got involved for a moment and it once again settled to Parka and Evans. Parka caught Evans, pressed him a couple of times, then slammed him for two. He tagged Iguana, who trapped Evans in the paradise lock, a move not seen regularly in WWE since Jack Gallagher. He sat on Evans and posed, then ran the ropes and dropkicked him in the back porch. Parka tagged in and covered for two. Evans got back into it by catching Parka for a snap suplex. He jumped for the hot tag but Parka expertly snatched him out of the air and slammed him back.

Both guys made tags shortly after. Slater got his shine segment by hitting Iguana with some quick offense. He got a “TNA” chant. There was a “Triple A” chant right after. Evans hit a dropkick on Iguana for two. Iguana caught Evans in an arm submission, but Evans lifted him and walked over to make the tag. Parka tagged in as well and he laid out Slater with a side suplex for two. Slater got in some chops and palm strikes. Parka took off one of his skeleton hand gloves and laid in a bunch of chops. Again, both men tagged.

Iguana opened his gear and asked for a chop. Evans obliged and Iguana did another flat-back bump. Iguana broke out his stuffed iguana and used it as a puppet and a weapon against his opponents until it got ripped off and tossed in the air, distracting him for a dropkick. Slater was the next to be featured, and he hit his awesome fly over the corner onto Iguana. Back inside, he hit a high cross-body on Parka, and made the tag. Evans tagged in, hit a frog splash and got a very long two. Evans and Slater hyped each other up, but behind them appeared the Iguana puppet, making for a very silly visual. Everyone got involved and the iguana was vaguely involved in the spots. Iguana smacked Slater with his iguana, leading to a powerslam by Parka, who got two – broken up as Evans knocked Iguana into the pile.

Parka and Evans settled as the legal men, and Parka hit a brainbuster. He tagged Iguana and the two went up in the same corner, but Evans fought them and joined them. Slater cleared Parka off the corner and again it was bonzo gonzo for a bit. Slater hit a cutter on La Parka and as Evans dealt with Parka outside, Slater hit his top rope finisher on Iguana inside to get the duke.

WINNERS: Leon Slater & Je’Von Evans at 17:55.

(Wells’s Analysis: It didn’t have a lot of classic tag team action as all four are popular guys who work babyface, and it was often closer to a tornado match than a standard tag match, but it’s undeniable that it worked as an opener for the hot Arizona crowd)

-Blake Howard sat down for an interview with Ethan Page, who said the proof is there that he’s the greatest North American Champion of all time. I don’t know if this segment was shown to everyone, or just to premium subscribers as everyone else got a few commercials.

-Zaria, with more elaborate makeup than usual, tried to cheer up Sol Ruca and convinced her she’d be defending Ruca’s championship successfully after Ruca wasn’t cleared to compete tonight. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley walked up and Izzi stirred crap, saying she didn’t know about that, but Paxley would be taking the Women’s Championship later tonight. She said when Paxley wins, the Culling all win, but she doesn’t think it’s the same for ZaRuca.

(2) EL HIJO DE DR. WAGNER JR. vs. ETHAN PAGE (c) – Day of the Dead match for the NXT North American Championship

Page had the left side of his face painted with Day of the Dead iconography, thought there was a red maple leaf around the eye black. They even photoshopped it onto his face on the ring video for tonight.

The two had some quick escapes and landed a large number of chops in the corner early. The match was contested in low light, which I guess is part of the Day of the Dead gimmick. The action spilled outside early, where Wagner got a chair from under the ring and laid in a big shot to Page’s back. A “we want tables” chant went out early, as usual when something more interesting is happening. The action went back inside shortly after, and Wagner put Page into the paradise lock and then set up a chair against his posterior, then dropkicked it. That kind of takes the wind out of the sails of the paradise lock spot in the previous match.

Wagner went out and got a trash can and lid, and held them up to get the pop before he brought them inside and slammed the can down on Page. He tried to powerbomb Page onto it, but Page slipped out the back. He ate the can from a Wagner shot for his trouble. Wagner went up but Page hit him with a thrust kick, then hit a jawbreaker using the trash can lid for two. He used the lid repeatedly on Wagner’s back, then fired up to boos.

The two fought over the rope with Wagner outside on the apron, and Page charged Wagner into a turnbuckle and he crumbled to the floor. There was a “We want tables”/”No we don’t” dueling chant. The two fought outside, and Page choked Wagner out with a femur from one of the skeletons (I didn’t see the bone very well during the spot, so I’m taking Vic’s word that it was the femur). Wagner started getting a table out, and the legs on one side were up. Page yanked Wagner down into the upturned table legs, and soon after there was blood splatter everywhere and Wagner was making some gutteral hacking sounds, so it may have been a worse spot than intended. Oh, never mind, Page’s forehead is caked in blood. I missed in real time how it happened. The ref had his gloves on, of course.

The action went back inside, where a chair was set up in a corner, and another on the mat. Page charged Wagner to the one in the corner and transitioned into a sidewalk slam onto the other chair, then covered fo two. The table was in the ring also, laying flat, upside-down. Page ripped away at Wagner’s mask to a chorus of boos. He snapped it from the eyes and pulled the top part back, and Wagner had face paint, though it was quickly fading with all the sweat. He shook and sold his rage at what Page had done, and Page sold fear that he made the wrong decision. Wagner went into a flurry, hitting a springboard gutbuster for a long two.

The two sold for a bit, and Wagner recovered enough for a thrust kick in the corner. He trapped a trash can between the ropes but against Page, and he jumped coast-to-coast to dropkick the can into Wagner for a long two, as Vic sold it as an inevitable finish (I didn’t buy it as a finish, but I appreciate that out of an announcer in the right dosage). Wagner fought Page taking off his mask, but it allowed Page to hit a powerslam onto the downed trash can, and get a near-fall that would have been convincing but Wagner was clearly watching the ref and waiting for the right moment to kick out. There was a “Let’s go Ethan”/”Ethan sucks” dueling chant that was close to even, which I can understand because we still haven’t seen enough out of Wagner to have a huge emotional attachment to him.

Wagner hit a couple of impact spots and then a moonsault for a long two. He sold frustration for just a bit, then set up the (as usual, branded) table and set it up near the corner. Wagner took Page up in the corner. They fought for position for a while, and Page slipped out underneath, then messed with Wagner’s mask and turned it around to blind him. Wagner kicked Page away, but Page threw salt into Wagner’s eyes and hit the Twisted Grin through the table to finish.

WINNER: Ethan Page at 18:21.

(Wells’s Analysis: A decent enough street fight that was elevated with the sub-story of the mask leading into all the most critical spots in the endgame. Page is reaching five months as champion and has quite a few big defenses at this point)

-Kelani Jordan, dressed as the red queen from Alice in Wonderland, was run upon by Jordynne Grace, dressed as Velma from Scooby-Doo. They had a chippy conversation about Jordan siding with TNA during the invasion, and it led to Grace giving Jordan a hard slap. Jordan said Grace would regret it.

-NXT: Gold Rush, a two-week Tuesday night event in NXT in mid-November, was promoted. Evolve, AAA and TNA will all be part of the shows.

-Kelly Kincaid sat down with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley in another segment that might be for Premium subscribers. Dame talked over Paxley a couple of times and said nobody else had her best interests at heart, and Lyra Valkyria is going to abandon Paxley again, and Dame will be there to pick up all of the broken pieces. Dame was pretty strong in this segment, and continues to become a better long-term prospect by the week after a long stretch of going nowhere until she got comfortable in her role with The Culling.

(3) ZARIA (defending Sol Ruca’s championship) (w/Sol Ruca) vs. BLAKE MONROE – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Monroe jumped Zaria before the bell and it looked like the ref forgot his role before he finally called for it, but I might be overthinking that. Zaria recovered quickly and hit a slam for two, and then went to reversals until Monroe jumped on the back of Zaria but Zaria slammed her forward. Zaria charged Monroe hard into a turnbuckle. On the outside, Ruca was on a cane. The action went near a rope, where Monroe slipped out to the floor and yanked Zaria’s arm over the middle rope.

Monroe reentered and slammed the worked arm into the mat a couple of times. They went to a corner, where Monroe hyperextended the arm over the top rope as she dangled upside-down and did a taunt with her fingertip in her mouth and a faux-sweet look on her face. Ruca was shown with concern on the outside; hopefully she remembers not to join in if the crowd chants “this is awesome” this time. Zaria sold the arm pain but got in some shots with the other arm and some kicks. She hit a suplex using just the strong arm. She hit a backdrop for two.

Zaria put up Monroe in a torture rack and wrenched her back there until Monroe flipped out of the move and transitioned skillfully into an armbar. Zaria lifted and slammed Monroe to break the hold. Both women sold on the mat. There was a loud “Booker T” chant that the announcers didn’t vocally acknowledge, so I don’t know what happened to bring that on.

The action went outside, where Zaria was charged into the steel steps, and she was near tears with the pain to the worked arm. Suddenly Ruca shoved Zaria into the post to a big reaction, but the spot was designed to pop Zaria’s arm into place, and Zaria fired up, thanked Ruca, and hit the ring.

Zaria tried an F-5, but Monroe transitioned to another armbar. Zaria rolled Monroe up to break. Flash knee by Monroe got two. Ruca reached in and held Zaria’s hand and tried to fire her up. On the other side of the ring, Monroe smiled evilly as she produced the hair pick she’s used on Zaria once already, in the match between these two that was just meant as a precursor to the intended Monroe-Ruca match. Zaria speared Monroe and the pick went flying. They went outside, and Monroe accidentally tripped Ruca by running into the cane. Zaria went out to check on Ruca, opening her up to a Glamour Shot. Back inside, one more Glamour Shot, and we’ve got a new champion.

WINNER: Blake Monroe at 11:03.

(Wells’s Analysis: Decent action as we led to the inevitable finish that would’ve carried greater weight if Ruca had been able to go, but given their constraints in that way, I think they told a pretty good story here and all players stayed well within their characters believably.)