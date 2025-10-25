VIP PODCAST 10/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Tuning into Gaora and The Wrestling Channel (in a way) for some 2011 Dragon Gate and 2005 CZW – Mochizuki, Brodie Lee, Steen, Kingston, and of course Zandig (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Jesse Collings for the October edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This month we got our satellite out to tune into Gaora and watch a Dragon Gate Infinity from arguably the company’s best year – 2011. It’s Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Akira Tozawa for the Dream Gate, and Shingo Takagi vs. Brodie Lee as we’re in the thick of the Blood Warriors vs. Junction 3 feud. From there, the clock is turned back a further six years to 2005 and we stretch the rules of the show a tiny bit to talk about CZW from the “CZW” Arena and also from a weird junkyard as we are truly treated to the good, the bad, and the ugly of mid-2000s indy wrestling. Young Steen and Generico, Eddie Kingston promos, death matches, and lots of terrible gear. So open the gate, enter the combat zone, and check out what’s on the telly with us this month!

