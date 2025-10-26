News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss proper heel/face roles for each Shield member, Daniel Bryan, Raw analysis, more (97 min.)

October 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-27-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed Monday Night Raw from the night before with live callers.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the proper heel or face roles for each of the Shield members, plus answered email questions on a range of topics including Daniel Bryan.

