VIP PODCAST 10/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (mid-October 2007): Reaction to Raw, Impact, and TNA PPV (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Oct. 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2007. The following are the updates and the theme of each:
THURSDAY – OCTOBER 11 – Impact Reax
FRIDAY – OCTOBER 12 – TNA Bound for Glory PPV preview with Bruce Mitchell
SUNDAY – OCTOBER 14 – TNA Bound for Glory PPV quick post-show analysis including Sting vs. Kurt Angle, Christian Cage vs. Samoa Joe, Steiners vs. Team 3D, Reverse Battle Royal, Ultimate X, more
MONDAY – OCTOBER 15 – WWE Raw post-show analysis
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.