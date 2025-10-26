VIP PODCAST 10/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (mid-October 2007): Reaction to Raw, Impact, and TNA PPV (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Oct. 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2007. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

THURSDAY – OCTOBER 11 – Impact Reax

FRIDAY – OCTOBER 12 – TNA Bound for Glory PPV preview with Bruce Mitchell

SUNDAY – OCTOBER 14 – TNA Bound for Glory PPV quick post-show analysis including Sting vs. Kurt Angle, Christian Cage vs. Samoa Joe, Steiners vs. Team 3D, Reverse Battle Royal, Ultimate X, more

MONDAY – OCTOBER 15 – WWE Raw post-show analysis

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com