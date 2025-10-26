FREE PODCAST 10/26 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-28-2020) Pete Dunne joins Pat McAfee faction, Halloween Havoc fallout, Candice LeRae’s big spot (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-28-2020), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg who discussed Halloween Havoc featuring Candice LeRae’s big spot in her ladder match with Io Shirai, Johnny Gargano’s title win, Pete Dunne joining Pat McAfee’s faction, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.