WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 27, 2025

Where: Anaheim, Calif. at Honda Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,427 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,929. The arena has a capacity of 18,900 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

Penta vs. Rusev – Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender’s match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Tag Team Championship match

CM Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (10/20): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins update, Heyman & Breakker & Reed discuss Seth attack, Becky defends against Dupri, Dom defends against Rusev

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: D-Von Dudley says he’s not a fan of “certain people who call the shots” in AEW, says Tony Khan strung him along, wanted him to wrestle and wouldn’t take no for an answer