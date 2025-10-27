WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, October 27, 2025
Where: Anaheim, Calif. at Honda Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,427 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,929. The arena has a capacity of 18,900 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez
- Penta vs. Rusev – Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender’s match
- Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- CM Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face
