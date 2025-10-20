WWE RAW RESULTS (10/20): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins update, Heyman & Breakker & Reed discuss Seth attack, Becky defends against Dupri, Dom defends against Rusev

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

OCTOBER 20, 2025

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. AT GOLDEN 1 CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,019 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,595. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Kurt Cadet to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/7xy4hehz3a

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev – Intercontinental Title match

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri – Women’s Intercontinental Title match

A.J. Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) – World Tag Team Title match

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman to speak after attack on Seth Rollins

Adam Pearce to address Seth Rollins’ status