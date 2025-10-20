Stephanie McMahon complains about Steve Austin, Vince closes show with big promo, Doink the Clown in opener – 20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (10/10/2005)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 10, 2005

CORPUS CHRISTY, TEX.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-Highlights aired of last week’s WWE Homecoming.

-Jim Ross, Coach, and Jerry Lawler introduced the show. Ross said that Vince McMahon promised to fire someone this week. Lawler said everyone was walking on egg shells all day.

-Stephanie McMahon came out and complained about how Steve Austin ruined the McMahon family’s show last week. She said in an online poll, she was voted as the favorite McMahon family member to get stunned. She said that must be jealousy on the part of the fans who are jealous that she was born with more money than all of them combined and never had to work for it.

She noticed a stagehand at ringside and slapped him for giving the cue to go to a commercial. She then slapped Lilian. Then she shoved the cameraman shooting her. She said her father was on his way to the arena and someone was about to get fired. Stephanie then walked to the announcers table and stood on it. She said, “I guess everybody thinks I’m a bitch. Well, that’s right, the bitch is back.” Ross said, “I’m not so sure what I’m supposed to say right here. This is a runaway train. Who’s getting fired tonight.” Steph did a great job being completely unlikable.

[Commercial Break]

1 — ROB CONWAY vs. DOINK THE CLOWN

Ross complained about Conway starting the match with his sunglasses on. Coach said considering he’s wrestling someone in a clown suit, it’s tough to find fault with Conway. Ross said it’s been a long time since we’ve seen Doink. Just then, Conway finished him off with his Ego Trip finisher. Afterward, Conway said, “Attention so-called WWE Legends. You’re no different than Doink. You’re jealous. Look at me. Do you know what you see? The Con-Man, Rob Conway, future WWE Hall of Famer. He then stomped away at Doink. Eugene ran out to make the save with windmill punches. As Eugene checked on Doink, Conway hit him from behind and gave him his Ego Trip.

WINNER: Conway at 2:47.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

-The announcers were shown on camera and they talked about the rumors of whom McMahon was going to fire. Coach said the rumors said the man next to him would be the one McMahon fired. Ross said he’s heard those rumors, but all he wants to do is the job he loves. Since Coach acknowledged the Ross rumors, that pretty much takes Ross off the hook. It helped that Mike Goldberg turned down WWE’s offer, too. They introduced footage of Triple H’s attack on Ric Flair last week, warning that the footage was very graphic.

[Commercial Break]

-Carlito’s Cabana: Carlito said last week there was a tie in the Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle “30 Minute Marathon.” He said as a result, this week his guest would be… then Angle interrupted. As soon as Angle got to the ring and took issue with Carlito’s introduction, Michaels’s music started. He came out and took issue with Angle’s claim that he was the clear winner. Michaels said he gave Angle the opportunity for “sudden death,” and he chose to walk away. Ross interjected, “That’s a fact.” Michaels said,, “That tells me one of two things. Either you don’t want to be WWE Champion, or you don’t want any more of HBK. Clearly.” Angle said, “You think I’m scared of you? I’m not scared of anybody.

Shawn Michaels, you should be scared of losing your damn job. Vince McMahon knows I carry this company. I am Raw’s meal ticket. The last time I was WWE Champion when Raw was on USA Network, the WCW went out of business. So I don’t give a damn what the scoreboard said last week. If anybody deserves to be the number one contender, it’s me.” Then Big Show’s music interrupted. Ross called him the Biggest Athlete in the World – six feet and five hundred and six pounds. Big Show then came out followed by Edge and Lita. Edge said he wants Eric Bischoff to suspend all title shots until he cashes in his “Money in the Bank” briefcase.

John Cena then walked out onto the stage and said, “Well, we’ve got a ring full of number one contenders.” He made fun of Michaels, saying, “HBK, I’m scoutin’ you heavy because I know there’s no one better, but you’re a little too friendly wearing chaps, chains, and leather.” He then made a bunch of sexual references aimed at each person in the ring. John Cena said, “Gold medals or not, you’re going south. Forget your mouth piece, I’ll put my piece in your mouth.” Regarding Big Show, he said he’s another case of “big things with small packages.” He told Carlito he’s not cool, he’s a Chia Pet. He told him to choke on “these nuts” and threw a bag of nuts at him. The crowd popped for Cena and chanted his name. Cena then turned to Lita and said, “People run when they see her. I shook her hand last week and she gave me gonorrhea.” He told Edge that he’s like a pin wheel, “so you can go ahead and blow me.”

-They showed Trish Stratus and Ashley warming up backstage. Trish was flaunting her boobs in the face of Ashley as she stretched.

[Commercial Break]

2 — CHRIS MASTERS vs. TAJIRI

WINNER: Masters at 3:00 with the Masterlock.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

-Backstage Shawn Michaels confronted Triple H. He said he’s known him forever and knows he’s capable of anything, “but last week was too much.” Hunter teased feeling regret, then cracked up. He walked past the Raw roster hanging out in the hallway and they all shot him evil looks. He walked up to Show, who told him, “I’ll tell you right now, some day you’re going to get yours.” Hunter looked intimidated by that. He then turned and walked right up to Cena. Cena said, “I don’t know you, I ain’t gonna judge you, but after last week, you lost some respect.” Hunter walked away, then stopped and turned back to Cena. “You know, if I were you, the last thing I would want to do was get my attention. You know what I mean?” Cena said, “You know me. You want some, come get some.” Hunter pointed at the belt and said, “Don’t worry, when I want some, I’ll come take it.” Hunter bumped into a backstage worker, then threw him to the side. Other workers scattered to avoid the same fate. Good exchange with Hunter and Cena. Actually, the whole segment was good. It showed that what Hunter did ostracized him from the entire locker room. It also teased a Big Show feud and a future match with Cena down the line. Ross’s reaction to it was understated, but tone-perfect, also.

[Commercial Break]

-Triple H came to the ring with a full ring intro. He said, “Ric Flair to me was the greatest wrestler in history. That’s why I was so excited when he came here four years ago. I was thrilled until I saw him. When I saw him he was a shell of a man. He was mentally broken. I reached down and pulled him up… I let Ric Flair sit at my right hand. I let Ric Flair stand in my light, bask in my glory, and standing by my side, Ric Flair actually appeared to be great again. The Nature Boy was back. Whooo!” He said during his time off, he realized he had turned a blind eye to what was happening.

He said Flair stood on the top rope in the ring and he knew like everyone, he was going to pitched to the mat, but instead he flew through the air with the greatest of ease like it was 1982 onto Carlito, “And you all cheered. And Ric Flair cheered because he finally did one thing right.” He said that same night Flair held his new trophy above his head. “You all went crazy,” he said. “And Ric Flair – Ric Flair! – revelled in his newfound mediocrity. While they cheered, Flair, I cried because it broke my heart to see what you had become. I knew then what I had to do. I knew then that I had to do what no one else had the guts to do. I knew what only somebody who really cares can do. I took the horse out behind the barn and I pulled the trigger.”

He told the guys in the back to understand this is none of their business. The crowd chanted, “We Want Flair.” Hunter said, “Understand something, to Ric Flair no longer exists, and without me, Ric Flair is nothing. Ric, face the facts, come to terms, you are no longer the dirtiest player in the game. You’re not really in the game anymore, are you Ric? Hell, you’re not even a player anymore. Ric, look into my eyes because for you, the game is over.” Ross asked, “How degredating can one man be after all Ric Flair has accomplished in his illustrious career. This is a sad commentary from a man who once idolized the Nature Boy.” Lawler said he couldn’t believe it or not.

-Coach referenced that earlier on WWE.com’s Rawcast that he booked a six-man tag with Edge & Angle & Carlito vs. Cena & Michaels & Big Show as the TV main event. They also promoted Trish vs. Victoria next. The new graphics promoting upcoming matches are excellent.

[Commercial Break]

3 — TRISH STRATUS vs. VICTORIA

Coach made mention of how he used to bridge his back just as Trish did when he has done yogo. His colleagues were shocked to hear he every did yoga. Victoria blocked a huracanrana off the ropes and in a cool spot, jumped to the mat and Trish landed on her chest with her back arched into a Boston Crab. Trish fired back with a Northern Lights suplex for the three count. When Victoria began to attack Trish afterward, Ashley made the save, but Victoria soon knocked her down. Then another mystery woman (a/k/a Alexis Laree) attacked Vicotira, and used a reverse sidekick to knock her out of the ring. She then used the title belt to knock Victoria out. She handed the belt back to Trish with a smile, then retreated to the back. Trish looked confused.

WINNER: Trish at 3:48.

STAR RATING: *

-Coach again plugged that Vince McMahon’s firing announcement would be coming up later. He asked Ross if he was nervous.

[Commercial Break]

-Ashley and Trish were backstage recovering from the match. The mystery woman introduced herself as Mickey James, Trish’s biggest fan. She looked star struck and said she understands why she hasn’t responded to any of her hundreds of letters. She then left. Trish and Ashley reacted by saying “that was weird.”

-Coach plugged Taboo Tuesday coming up November 1.

-As ring introductions took place for the main event heels, Jim Ross touted that Raw last week was the no. 1 ranked show on cable television. They went to a split screen showing Vince McMahon arrriving at the arena.

[Commercial Break]

4 — KURT ANGLE & CARLITO & EDGE & vs. BIG SHOW & JOHN CENA & SHAWN MICHAELS

Coach said he can’t remember a six-man tag where a champion was involved and every other wrestler was a top contender vying for a shot at his belt. Edge caught a charging Cena with a boot to the face early, then tagged out to Carlito who continued to beat on Cena. Cena hit a high backdrop on Carlito and then tagged in Show. Carlito begged off. Show gave him a headbutt and a hard chop to the chest. Angle jumped into the ring. Angle slapped his chest. Edge jumped in. Show tossed him across the ring. He then whipped the heels into a pile in the corner and charged all three, crushing them. All three heels rolled to ringside. Cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

The heels took control after the break. At 7:30 Michaels got a hot tag into the ring for the first time and went to work on Carlito with a flying burrito, nip up, and top rope elbow. He played to the crowd, then stomped to signal the Sweet Chin Music. Angle interfered from behind and Carlito scored a near fall. Carlito officially tagged Michaels into the ring. Carlito held down the top rope as Michaels rebounded into it, so Michaels spilled to the mat. Edge then speared Michaels. Ross said that could be the fatal blow. Cut to commercial. When people often ask how much of a match is “scripted,” here’s an example of relatively tight scripting where they work out the major outline of the match, with a particular focus on hitting the spots where wrestlers spill to ringside so they can take a break at a point of jeopardy for a wrestler or wrestlers, and not leave the viewer feeling upset at the timing of the break since it seems like a natural time to break.

[Commercial Break]

At 18:00 Michaels hot-tagged to Big Show for a crowd pop. He then grabbed Edge and Angle for a double chokeslam, but Carlito charged into the ring. Carlito met Show’s big boot. Angle and Edge escaped Show’s grip. Show tagged in Cena against Angle, who went into the You Can’t See Me and Five-Knuckle Shuffle routine for a near fall that popped the crowd. Angle went for an Anklelock. Cena reversed it into his own Anklelock. Angle then countered with a roll-up and scored a clean three count. Angle celebrated on the rampway as Cena watched with hurt pride.

WINNERS: Angle & Edge & Carlito at 19:49.

STAR RATING: ***1/2 — Strong six-man tag. Michaels was the star of the show. He is so on top of his game right now. Everyone played their roles well, though.

-Ross, Coach, and Lawler plugged the Vince firing pledge again, then they went to a clip of Stephanie McMahon slapping people around.

[Commercial Break]

-Vince McMahon walked to the ring and said it wasn’t Eric Bischoff’s fault what happened last week, but was the Redneck Rattlensnake. “I’m not going to blame Austin and I’m not going to fire Stone Cold,” he said. “At least not yet. The question is, what persron or perseons really are to blame for that incident last week. I would suggest to you that would be the person or persons who enjoyed it the most. That’s right, I blame each and every one of you for what happened to me and my family last week. Every damn one of you are to blame because you’re the kind of people who encourage the Stone Cold Steve Austins off the World. You caused him to do what he did to me and my family. So as a result of that, and as a businessman, this is what I want. I want each and every one of you tonight in this arean and everyone in the state of Texas, North America, the World – I want you to consider yourself an employee of WWE. That’s right, I want to hire every damn one of you. I want you to work for me. Yeah, I do! Just so I can say from the bottom of my heart, You’re Fired!” He told the fans to shut up while he was talking. That, of course, prompted a chant of “asshole, asshole.”

He said there were three individuals who are as close to the action as the fans. He then called the announcers to the ring. “Coach, King, J.R., get up and come in here right now… Get down here. I don’t have all night.” Of course, Coach was the quickest to get to the ring. McMahon ordered each of them where to stand. He blamed them for not doing anything while he and his family was getting Stunned. Vince said he wouldn’t fire them based on their inaction last week. He did say that if their apology to him wasn’t sincere enough, they would be fired. Coach gave a very sincere apology.

Lawler said, “If my job depends on it, yeah, I guess I’m sorry.” Vince said he accepted that. He then turned to Ross and referred to him a Stone Cold’s best friend. Ross said, “I’m really sorry your wife got Stunned.” Vince demanded an apology. Ross said, “I apologize.” Vince said, “I accept your apology.” Then he said, “Wait wait wait, I just thought of something. I want you to apologize to my kids. They’re both here.”

He introduced Stephanie as “my precious baby girl.” Stephanie asked Ross for an apology. Ross reinterrated he was sorry her mother was Stunned. Stephanie said that meant she had no choice and she slapped the hat off of Ross’s head. Linda McMahon then came out. Vince said it was unexpected. She said, “As your wife and your mother, I can’t let you two continue on this way.” She said the return to USA Network was a wonderful opportunity for the entire McMahon family, “a chance for a clean slate.”

She said the only way to demand respect from people isn’t to yell and scream or pitch a fit, it’s by taking action. She then walked over to Ross and put her arm around his arm and said, “So, J.R., on behalf of the entire McMahon family, you’re fired.” She said it with joy in her voice. The crowd booed. She then kicked him between his legs. Steph and Vince reacted with glee. Vince then said, “You’re fired, J.R.! You’re fired!” He then proudly held up the arms of Linda and Steph. Ross lay on the mat writhing in pain. Lawler said, “I don’t know what to say. I can’t believe what we just witnessed.”

SPECIAL THANKS: I appreciate everyone who took the time to vote for the PWTorch Podcast at the Podcast Alley website over the last week. We moved as high as no. 3 in their listing of over 7,500 podcasts, but then other podcasts surged with new votes and we were knocked out of the top ten to no. 11. Thanks to another rush of votes the last few days, we’re back into the top ten. Podcast Alley only lists the ten top podcasts on their main page, so it’s great publicity for the website if we remain there. You can help by voting if you haven’t yet this month (the votes reset each month). If you have a moment, please visit: Podcast Alley and then click on red underlined Vote Now! link at the bottom of the box near the top of the page.