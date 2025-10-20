WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS : Breakking Bad, Sympathy for Sane, A Blind Visionary, and Kardiak Arrest

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Everyone loves a good twist.

The shocking reveal at the end of “The Sixth Sense” made M. Night Shyamalan a household name.

This week’s Raw concluded with a shocking twist of its own, perfectly framed just as the closing credits appeared. Enough subtle hints were laid beforehand to make The Vision’s betrayal of Seth Rollins feel perfectly in character.

The landscape of Raw has suddenly shifted. Assuming Rollins falls from his position as the brand’s top star, who will take his place? The answers aren’t clear – which only adds intrigue to WWE’s storytelling.

As always, we examine the rising and falling prospects among WWE talent, starting with the man – or dog – of the moment.

Rising Star of the Week: Bron Breakker

After watching Seth Rollins’s insufferable two-hour victory lap on Raw, Breakker finally did what many fans wished they could do. The Unpredictable Badass attacked Rollins, beat him down, and even convinced Bronson Reed to join in. Taking control in this way made Breakker the de facto leader of The Vision – or what remains of it.

After more than a year of being touted as the future of WWE, Breakker took his most significant step toward that destiny on Monday. Ready or not, the spotlight is now on him.

It’s hard to predict what comes next. Turning on Seth may make Breakker a babyface in the eyes of some fans, but stabbing his mentor in the back rather than confronting him head-on frames him as a heel. His continued alliance with Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed makes a babyface turn even less likely. It’s also possible that Brock Lesnar or another established star could step in to replace Rollins as the faction’s leader, delaying Breakker’s rise.

Breakker’s in-ring work is solid, but promos have never been the Steiner family’s strong suit. Given his uneven mic skills, it’s unclear if Breakker is ready to take the lead. Fortunately, he’ll have Paul Heyman – arguably the best mouthpiece in the business – by his side. Still, that wasn’t enough to elevate Solo Sikoa when he took over The Bloodline.

Breakker will need to rise to the occasion if he’s to earn main-event status as so many have predicted. He’s been handed a tremendous opportunity, but he’ll need to deliver strong promos over the next few weeks – explaining his betrayal of Rollins and defining his new mission.

Is the future of WWE at hand? That vision remains far from clear.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Runner-Up: Kairi Sane

In her six years on the main roster, Kairi Sane has never been more relevant than she is now.

Just five months ago, she returned from injury reviving her hokey Pirate Princess persona – tossing fake gold coins to fans and evoking the worst gimmicks of the early-’90s WWF. Her matches were riddled with missed spots and botches, one of which may have contributed to a serious injury to Zoey Stark. Sane seemed irrelevant, outdated, and unable to shake off her ring rust.

Her current role in the split between Asuka and Iyo Sky has been far from perfect. Their interactions have been marred by overacting and limited English skills. As the hapless peacemaker in their imploding family, Sane has often looked weak, groveling before an abusive Asuka.

Nonetheless, something about this storyline is clicking – and no one has benefited more than Sane. Watching her desperately try to please her mentor evokes genuine empathy and connects viewers to her character in a way that nothing before has. Fans are invested in her story and want to see her finally stand up for herself.

Ultimately, Sane needs to defy Asuka. Doing so would rally fan support and set her up for a successful babyface run. But if she waits too long, interest and emotional investment will fade – much like what happened with Damien Mizdow and Otis, who both hesitated too long to rebel against their abusive mentors.

Hopefully, we’ll see her drop the Insane Elbow on Asuka by Christmas.

Second Runner-Up: Blake Monroe

Marilyn Monroe famously said, “If I’d observed all the rules, I’d never have got anywhere.”

That goes double for her namesake.

Monroe continues to shine in her role as a narcissistic mean girl on NXT. Her nickname “The Glamour” doesn’t add much, and her wrestling ability is solid if unspectacular. Like Dominik Mysterio, she’s often physically outmatched in the ring but comes up with clever ways to cheat and gain the upper hand.

Her character work is outstanding. She emotes naturally, in a way that’s compelling yet believable. If Tiffany Stratton had half of Monroe’s acting ability, she’d be the star WWE hoped she would be.

Barring injury or terrible booking, Monroe is a can’t-miss main-roster prospect.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP

Fading Star of the Week: Seth Rollins

“I’m on cloud nine, and absolutely nobody can knock me off…”

Famous last words.

Rollins was indeed on top of the world at Crown Jewel: a successful faction behind him, his best character work in years, the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist, and a win over Cody Rhodes to capture the Crown Jewel Championship. Raw had truly become “Monday Night Rollins.”

Pride comes before the fall.

Backstage reports have given weight to what many fans suspected: Rollins was injured during his high-risk Coast-to-Coast headbutt on Saturday and will be out of action for some time. Rollins has faked injuries before, but this one appears legitimate. His expected absence will likely force him to vacate or drop the championship and step away from television for a while. All the momentum he’d spent years building has suddenly been snuffed out.

And Rollins has only himself to blame.

The Visionary is known for his fantastic ring work and top-tier matches, but also for his high-risk style. His turnbuckle powerbomb and leaping knee have previously injured legends like Sting, Finn Bálor, and John Cena. Yet most of his moves put himself at risk. Phoenix splashes, suicide dives, and brutal table crashes are trademarks of Rollins’s matches, especially on pay-per-view.

They’re also unnecessary.

Rollins’s matches would still be great without those dangerous spots. Other main-event stars, such as Cody Rhodes, wrestle safer styles; Rollins should follow suit. That Coast-to-Coast headbutt was a spectacular visual, but it wasn’t worth the price he paid.

When Rollins eventually returns, he’ll be a bit older — and hopefully, a bit wiser.

First Runner-Up: Wes Lee

A four-year NXT veteran who set the record for the longest North American Championship reign, Wes Lee brought elite ringwork, remarkable athleticism, and natural charisma that made him a fan favorite. His title defenses ranked among NXT’s best matches of 2023.

So it came as a surprise when Lee faded from the NXT spotlight over the past year following his heel turn – and a shock when he was released last week. The main roster needs top-tier talent like Lee, especially given the current lack of prominent Black male wrestlers. The true reasons for his release remain a mystery, but talent certainly wasn’t the issue.

Lee’s prospects elsewhere – AEW, NJPW, or TNA – remain strong. A return to NXT is possible too. Either way, the “Kardiak Kid” deserves another chance to be revived.