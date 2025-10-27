Date and location for John Cena’s final appearance as an active wrestler on Raw confirmed for later this month

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Netflix and WWE today announced that John Cena’s final Raw appearance (as an active wrestler, at least) is scheduled for Nov. 17 in New York City, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden.

Cena says his advertised last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13 in Washington D.C. Cena says that match will be his last. “Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation,” he wrote on Twitter/X earlier this month. “I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time.”

The top rumored candidate to be John Cena’s opponent is rumored to be Gunther, who has been off TV since losing the World Heavyweight Title to C.M. Punk at Summerslam. Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and even Adam “Edge” Copeland have been speculated upon as possible final opponents (although Copeland would require a deal with AEW and a willingness of Copeland to go back to WWE for one match).

The following are his prior dates:

Jan. 6: Royal Rumble (didn’t win)

March 1: Elimination Chamber (won to earn a WWE Title match)

April 20: WrestleMania 41 (beat Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Title)

May 10: Backlash (beat Randy Orton to retain the WWE Title)

May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event (beat R-Truth)

June 7: Money in the Bank (teamed with Logan Paul, lost to Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes)

June 20: Smackdown (lost to R-Truth via DQ)

June 27: Night of Champions (beat C.M. Punk)

August 3: Summerslam (lost WWE Title to Cody Rhodes)

August 31: Clash in Paris (beat Logan Paul)

September 5: Smackdown (beat Sami Zayn)

September 20: Clash in Paris (lost to Brock Lesnar)

October 11: Crown Jewel (scheduled to face A.J. Styles)