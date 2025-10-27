FREE PODCAST 10/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Undertaker-Lesnar at Bragging Rights, Goldust, Kevin Nash, TNA ratings drop, flaws in top TNA babyfaces (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Oct. 22 and 25, 2010.

On the Oct. 22, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers the previous night’s TNA Impact in-depth, why the show was improved yet can’t answer the question of why anything discussed matters, breaking news analysis of the Impact rating dropping, the Bragging Rights PPV up against UFC 121 this weekend, Goldust’s rise in 2010, analysis of the Top 5 babyfaces in TNA being flawed characters to oppose Team Immortals, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed why RVD is in WWE’s upcoming video game, predictions for Bragging Rights, whether anyone would buy Kevin Nash vs. Taker at WrestleMania, Stand Up for WWE week in review, 20 years ago Flashback – WWF’s A & B house shows, Cactus Jack Torch Talk, more…

On the Oct. 25, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers the Brock Lesnar and Undertaker situation, the booking and match results at the previous night’s Bragging Rights PPVs, a caller with a live perspective on the PPV from Minneapolis, tonight’s Raw, WWE and TNA being held responsible for wrestler health issues and whether TNA gets a pass, plus much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com