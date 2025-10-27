FREE PODCAST 10/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – McMahon and Soucek discuss Bound for Glory, give a rundown of Dynamite, answer emails, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Oct. 29, 2020 episode of the All Elite Aftershow. Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this show by reacting to Impact bringing back the Knockouts Tag Team Titles! Just kidding. They do talk some TNA Bound for Glory, and then a complete rundown of Dynamite, and of course, listener emails.

