VIP PODCAST 10/27 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Charlotte & Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra, Punk-Jey face-to-face, Rusev vs. Penta, Dom’s plan backfires, more (22 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 27 edition of WWE Raw featuring a main event of Charlotte & Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley for the Women’s Tag Titles, Penta vs. Rusev for IC Title contender ship, Sheamus vs. J.D. McDonagh, Bron Breakker vs. L.A. Knight, a window into the Paul Heyman-Bron Breakker dynamic, and much more.
