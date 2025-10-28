News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Where is Jey Uso story headed, Breakker-Heyman dynamic, more (99 min.)

October 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss the Oct. 27 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix with an early discussion on where the Jey Uso story is headed. Also, talk about the C.M. Punk-Jey Uso face-to-face, Bayley’s situation, L.A. Knight’s in the top tier mix still, the Bron Breakker-Paul Heyman dynamic, and much more with live callers and chat interactions throughout.

