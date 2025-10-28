FREE PODCAST 10/28 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-26-2020) Champion vs. Champion Survivor Series matches announced, HIAC fallout, Orton on Talking Bliss (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-26-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about the Survivor Series matches announced including champion vs. champion matches, Hell in a Cell fallout, Randy Orton on Talking Bliss, the disappointing pushes of several top NXT call-ups including Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and Dijakovic, plus much more with live callers and emails.
