FREE PODCAST 10/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Ricky-Trick drama, Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice, Axiom vs. Jasper Troy, more (85 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg discuss Ricky Saints and Trick Williams drama throughout the show, Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice, Axiom vs. Jasper Troy, Kendall Grey vs. Lash Legend, Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights, Jordynne Grace vs. Kelani Jordan, and more. (Note: There are some audio issues in the first minute of the show only.)

