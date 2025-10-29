NXT TV RESULTS (10/28): Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace for TNT Knockouts Title, Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice for NXT Title, Ricky Saints-Trick Williams fallout, plus Chelsea Green

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent: Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-Highlights from this past Saturday’s Halloween Havoc were shown.

-Jordynne Grace and Kelani Jordan were shown walking through the parking lot. They abruptly cut to Trick Williams in the production truck harassing everybody. He left the truck after berating everyone and walked through the parking lot and into the building, ranting and raving all the way to the ring. He grabbed a mic and called out Ricky Saints. Ava came out with security and told Trick there was no controversy, he just lost. He started running down his resume and putting himself over when an enraged Ricky Saints ran to the ring. The two tore into each other as security struggled to separate them.

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight focused on the upcoming Speed match between Axiom and Jasper Troy. [c]

-After a commercial break that included a very cool ad for the upcoming WrestleMania in Vegas that featured Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar sitting at a dimly lit poker table with Triple H and Paul Heyman observing from the shadows, they returned to live action with the first Speed tournament match.

(1) AXIOM vs. JASPER TROY – Speed Tournament Match

Axiom went in with a dropkick to the leg that barely fazed Troy. Axiom used his quickness to avoid his much larger opponent. He managed to land several strikes in the corner, but Troy bulldozed over him as the second minute started. Axiom worked in a dragon screw leg whip, then a fantastic missile dropkick before the third minute started. Axiom mounted Troy’s back with a sleeper, but Troy escaped and clotheslined his head off. He hit a massive black hole slam for the win with just a few seconds to spare.

WINNER: Jasper Troy at 2:56 for the opportunity to face El Grande Americano for the Speed Championship.

(Miller’s Take: You’re going to get what you’re going to get out of these Speed matches. I’m still not completely sold on the concept, as it seems a bit contrived that every match has resulted in a pin before the three-minute mark. They’re not getting paid by the hour, so why doesn’t everyone try to win in under three minutes? Anyway, this was about what I expected it to be. Axiom put up a fight, but Goliath beat David this time.)

-Ava was in the back with Zaria and Sol Ruca. Ava said the doctor told her that Ruca was improving, but had no return date in mind for her and instructed her not to rush her rehab. Ava asked her if she wanted someone to defend her Speed Championship for her. She glanced at Zaria, then told Ava she didn’t think so. She said the Speed title deserved a fighting champion and she was choosing to simply relinquish it. Zaria was highly offended, and stormed off as Ruca handed the belt over to Ava.

-A beaming newly-crowned NXT Women’s Champion, Tatum Paxley, was shown walking down the hallway with The Culling before they cut to commercial. [c]

-The Culling made their entrance to a huge ovation for the new NXT Women’s champ. The crowd chanted “you deserve it” as Shawn Spears looked on like a proud father. Paxley screamed, “We did it!” She said she would never forget the heartache she endured to get to where she is now. She said if this creepy little weirdo can be NXT Champion, then anyone can be. She said she wanted to give everybody and opportunity and a fair chance, but was then interrupted by Izzi Dame, who warned her about possibly losing the title as fast as she won it. She reminded her of how many times she came up short, basically doubting her ability to hang onto it, and told her she should make people earn a title match.

-Tatum interrupted her and said no, she was going to do this and it was going to be great. She said she heard many fans missed the wheel at Halloween Havoc and she did too, so she brought it back and intends to spin it, and give a title shot tonight to the woman whose name it lands on. The Culling looked panicked. Tatum ran out of the ring and uncovered a wheel that contained the names Wendy Choo, Lola Vice, Zaria, Tyra Mae Steele, Kali Armstrong, Thea Hail, Jaida Parker, Nikkita Lyons, Wren Sinclair, Arianna Grace, Dani Sekelsky, and Karmen Petrovic. Spears pointed out to Izzi that her name was not up there. Paxley said she’d never fight Izzi and didn’t want anything to come between them. Against The Culling’s wishes, she spun the wheel, which was obviously rigged to land on Lola Vice. Paxley exclaimed how happy she was for Lola to get the title match as The Culling looked worried.

-Trick Williams was tearing through the backstage area, frantically looking for Ricky Saints. He asked OTM if they’d seen him, but they just glared at him. Williams passed by Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair, who was nervous about Grey facing Lash Legend. Grey said she’s been doing her homework and was ready to put her name on the map. She asked Sinclair to come to the ring with her. [c]

(2) KENDAL GREY (c) (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. LASH LEGEND – Evolve Women’s Championship Match

Vic Joseph ran down Grey’s amateur credentials as the two women tied up. Legend quickly overtook Grey with her power and swung her around the ring like a rag doll. Grey briefly took over with a burst of speed, but again, Lash rag-dolled her and threw her out of the ring like she was a little girl. Grey re-entered the ring and took Legend down with a crucifix into a pin, but couldn’t hold the powerful Legend down. Grey tried leaping over the top rope with a stomp to the midsection, but Lash caught her feet and chucked her over the top rope to the floor. She delivered a big boot on the floor that sent the champ reeling. [c]

Back from the break, Legend was still in firm control. Kendal hit a desperation press off the turnbuckle and a dropkick for a breather. Grey took Legend down to her knees with a couple of elbows, but was caught while going for a third. Undaunted, the champ pushed through and hit a springboard DDT on the floor. Sinclair cheered her on as she climbed the ropes, but Legend caught her as she dove off and dropped her throat first across the top rope. Grey moved out of the way of another big boot and managed to hit Shades of Grey for the three count.

WINNER: Kendal Grey at 10:50 to retain the Evolve Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was just slightly to the left of a 10-minute squash match. I’m sure Shawn Michaels was watching a monitor in the back and smiling as Grey bumped like a crazy ball for the large and powerfully-built Legend. The action was believable and intense. Grey gave a gutsy performance as the underdog champion and further established her future greatness with the first successful Evolve title defense on NXT programming.)

-A social media clip showed Myles Borne and Tavion Heights separately talking about their match with each other. They expressed mutual respect for each other, but promised to give it their all against one another. [c]

-Lola Vice caught up with Tatum Paxley in the back. She hugged and congratulated her, then told her she was going to knock her out and win the title. Paxley got serious and said she worked her ass off for it and it wasn’t going to end that quickly. Izzi interrupted and told Paxley she didn’t think pressing Vice was the greatest idea. Paxley got all giddy again and talked about how great it was going to be.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) TAVION HEIGHTS vs. MYLES BORNE

The match started with a fist bump between the two former stablemates. They started out slowly and methodically with headlock reversals and a number of takedowns into pin attempts. They seemed to be enjoying themselves as they tried out-wrestling each other. Borne hit a high cross body for a two count as Booker T encouraged more violence. Heights showed off his speed and agility with a flip over the back of Borne, followed by a huge clothesline before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

After Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn plugged Xfinity, a donut commercial that had nothing to do with donuts, people wore clothes on half of their bodies, and the Charmin blue bear extolled the virtues of toilet paper, they returned to the match. Josh Briggs had come to ringside to set up residence at the announce table. Joseph, Booker, and Briggs bickered while an excellent display of wrestling prowess was taking place inside the ring. Of course, Briggs stuck his smoking skull shoulder into the match, muddying the waters. Borne surprised Heights with a surprise rollup for the victory.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 10:09.

(Miller’s Take: Although my interest in Borne has waned as of late, and I’ve never found Heights to be particularly interesting, these two put on a pretty good wrestling clinic for 10 minutes. It’s a bit of a shame that Briggs and Booker bigfooted the match toward the end with their overbearing commentary, but it did lead into something following the match.)

-The two men embraced after the match. As Heights backed up toward the ropes, Briggs grabbed him and yanked him outside. Borne stood there watching the melee on the floor for a few moments before Trick Williams hit the ring and smacked him in the back with a chair. He grabbed a mic and started screaming for Ricky Saints, who again ran to the ring and began brawling with Williams as 37 security guys tried to pry them off each other.

-TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan was shown preparing for her upcoming title defense.

-The Culling made their ring entrance before they cut to commercial. [c]

-Chelsea Green, with her Secret Hervice Alba Fyre, was walking in the back with NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, who reminded her that they have a AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship match this Sunday. Thea Hail casually walked past them in the background and sang, “I believe in Joe Hendry”. She said his name, and he appeared; popping up out of a trash bin. He told them they needed to worry about beating La Hiedra & Mr. Iguana before crowning themselves champions. They walked off, and Thea Hail reappeared, tipped up the trash bin, and rolled Joe away as she continued to sing his song.

(4) TATUM PAXLEY (c) (w/Izzi Dame) vs. LOLA VICE – NXT Women’s Championship Match

Vice clamped on a headlock to ground the champ, but Paxley smoothly broke out and locked on one of her own. Vice brilliantly reversed Paxley’s headscissors breakout attempt into an armbar. They continued exchanging holds and reversals as Fatal Influence were shown walking into the building with a purpose. They walked out to the ring and beat the hell out of Izzi Dame, then surrounded Paxley and Vice before attacking them as the referee called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest at 3:54 when Fatal Influence attacked both wrestlers.

(Miller’s Take: All that hullabaloo earlier in the show and the match barely got underway before Fatal Influence made their presence known. Not really what I expected, but I was focused on the internal drama within The Culling, so this was a bit of a surprise, even though it shouldn’t have been.) [c]

-Unfortunately, a cheesy Blake Monroe overproduced video was shown. She must be the cleanest woman in NXT, because they always show her taking a bath. She gloated a bit and talked about defending her newly-won NXT North American title in New York City. I could have lived without this segment.

-An NXT Anonymous video showed Je’Von Evans talking to Leon Slater on the phone. DarkState walked up to him and challenged him and Slater to a match.

-As if nobody could have predicted it, a six-woman tag team match was announced for next week with Fatal Influence facing Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, and Lola Vice.

-Jordynne Grace made her ring entrance prior to what will hopefully be the last commercial break. [c]

-Kelly Kincaid caught up with Sol Ruca and Zaria as they were leaving the building and asked Ruca what she thought of Blake Monroe. She said she couldn’t stand seeing Monroe with her title. Zaria interrupted to say she was going to enter herself in the Women’s Speed tournament next week to win the title back for her. Fatal Influence walked up, and Jacy Jayne told her to shut up, that she wasn’t the only one who lost a title. Ruca, Zaria, and Kincaid gave them a “whatever” look and walked off as Jayne continued to rant that she had been overlooked too long and worked too hard for that title. She said they’d meet Dame, Paxley, and Vice next week, then shoved the camera out of her face.

(5) KELANI JORDAN (c) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE – TNA Knockouts Championship Match

Grace took down Jordan with an authoritative headlock before some quick chain wrestling. Jordan slapped Grace, which got her fired up. They took the fight to the outside, with Jordan miraculously knocking Grace to the floor when her springboard moonsault struck Grace’s outstretched arm. Good time for a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The women battled for our attention as the larger screen on the right showed Nyquil curing the man-flu, along with other extremely uninteresting commercials. Back from the break, Grace was favoring her left knee. Kelani began kicking Grace hard and went for another open-hand slap to the face, but Grace ducked and slapped the taste out of the champ’s mouth. She followed up a few short-arm clotheslines with a crunching spinebuster. Jordan came back with a slick split-legged stunner. Grace tried climbing the ropes, but her knee buckled and she tumbled to the mat.

Grace struggled to lift Jordan with a powerbomb, but successfully followed through with it for a two count. Jordan hit a brutal superkick to Grace’s jaw, then hit a shaky-looking Spanish Fly. At that moment Trick Williams and Ricky Saints brawled back into the arena and into the ring with security hot on their heels. Jordan took advantage of the distraction to grab the belt. She thought about using it, but instead threw it to the mat before Grace rolled her up and delivered a German suplex for a two count. With the referee distracted by the still-fighting Williams and Saints, Jordan again reached for her belt and this time held nothing back as she smacked Grace in the face with it as hard as I’ve ever seen anyone get hit with a belt. The referee turned around in time to make the three count.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 12:28 to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Really good main event, even with the offbeat shenanigans that took place toward the end of the match. Jordan, shunned by her NXT sisterhood and feeling isolated, finally turned full-fledged heel with that explosive blow to Grace’s cheekbone with the belt.)

-After the match, Williams was roughing up security on the floor when Ricky Saints speared him through a wall. Both men crawled back out of the hole in the wall and were ready to keep going when an infuriated Ava came out and yelled at them they if they wanted to fight each other so badly, they could do it until one of them couldn’t fight anymore and announced a last man standing match for two weeks from now. With that, they tore into each other again as half the population of Orlando tried to separate them.

FINAL THOUGHTS: That was an exciting show! History-making as well, as three different brands were represented with Evolve, NXT, and TNA championships all defended on the same show. The intensity of the Williams and Saints feud was impressive. Although it’s been done before, I still like the concept of the fight essentially going on through the whole show, to the point of disrupting matches. I suppose this could be viewed as somewhat of a preview of the upcoming NXT Gold Rush event, which will feature NXT, AAA, TNA, and Evolve. Speaking of which, I’ll see you for Evolve tomorrow night!