AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Where: Edinburg, Tex. at Bert Ogden Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,733 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,278. The arena has a capacity of 9,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Hook – Fright Night 4-Way Fight (Winner to face “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) – Fright Night 4-Way Fight (Winners to face Brodido at Full Gear)

Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal match

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) – Trick or Treat Tornado Tag match

Don Callis Family summit

