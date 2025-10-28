NXT TV RESULTS (10/28): Wells’s live report on Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace, Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights, Kendal Grey vs. Lash Legend, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

OCTOBER 28, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Recaps covered the consequential, yet just okay, Halloween Havoc show.

-Trick Williams abused people in the production room, yelling at everyone about how he runs the place, and then said Ricky Saints is just keeping his belt warm. Vic said he’s snapped. He walked through the back to the arena, where fans started chanting “Trick Got Whooped.” He said he beat Ricky like a drum, and a bum, like he is. He went on and on about Saints until he showed up and said they were about to throw down.

-A branded segment promoted the Axiom vs. Jasper Troy final in the Speed Tournament. [c]

(1) AXIOM vs. JASPER TROY – Speed Tournament final

Troy brushed off a dropkick but Axiom got in a series of kicks. Troy absorbed some strikes to the face and looked ticked off. The El Grande Americano cronies were in the audience watching. Troy caught Axiom in the corner, then draped him over his bent knee and threw some lariats down at him. Troy booted Axiom to the outside, but Axiom gave him a dragon screw over the rope. Missile dropkick by Axiom. Jumping knee by Axiom, but he ran right into a lariat. Axiom countered the Black Hole Slam and he jumped on Troy’s back for a sleeper. He saw he was running out of time and he ran the ropes. Lariat, slam, Vortex finished for Troy.

WINNER: Jasper Troy at 2:54.

(Wells’s Analysis: I remain pretty unsold on Troy, who’s just okay in the ring and kind of an overactor with his facial expressions, but they’re committing to one of their big priorities, and he’ll certainly keep getting better)

-Ava talked to Sol Ruca and Zaria in the back. They talked about her injury and how she didn’t know when she’d be back. Ava mentioned the Speed Championship and asked Ruca if she had anyone in mind who could defend the championship for her. It was awkward as Ruca said “I don’t think so. I’d like to relinquish it.” Zaria said “Really?” Ava said a tournament would start next week to find a new champion. Ruca said she’d focus on getting both championships back, which she never lost in the first place. Zaria stormed off. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: Okay, I get that they’re wanting to try Ruca out as a heel pretty soon here, but what’s the idea behind not having someone defend her title? If she doesn’t trust Zaria, sure, but relinquishing the title gives her literally a zero chance of retaining it, but I think I’m not supposed to ask that question)

-The Culling headed to the ring as a big “Tatum” chant rang out. Of course, a “You Deserve It” chant followed. She said “Well…we did iiiiiiiitttt!” She said she’s dreamt about this moment for so long, to stand in front of everyone as the new NXT Women’s Champion. She said Havoc was the best night of her life. She said it isn’t about her holding the title, but what the title represents. She said she’ll never forget the heartbreak waiting for this moment to come. She said when she got her opportunity, she made the most of it. She said she’s a little much, but if this creepy little weirdo can be NXT Champion, anyone can be. She said she wanted to open the door to the locker room.

Izzi Dame cut her off to boos, and said she didn’t think she was the kind of champion who could just call for an open challenge. She said she came up short over and over, and now she needs to make people earn their challenges. Tatum said she brought back the wheel from Halloween Havoc, and she brought it back with a twist. She said she’s spinning it, and whoever’s name it lands on gets a shot. She revealed the wheel, with a lot of names from NXT and some from Evolve and LFG. The gimmicked wheel landed on Lola Vice, and she got excited about the match while Izzi tried to smile through the pain.

-Trick Williams kept walking through the back freaking out, looking for Ricky Saints.

-Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair talked. Wren wanted to talk about Kendal joining the “Wren QCC” and Grey said she had to head to the ring, but she wanted Sinclair to go with her. [c]

(2) KENDAL GREY (w/Wren Sinclair) (c) vs. LASH LEGEND – Evolve Women’s Championship match

Grey and Sinclair bumped fists on the ramp. Legend tried to back up Grey, who switched. Grey worked a basic leg lock but Legend got to a rope. Big block by Legend. Legend ragdolled Grey into a sleeper. She lifted Grey and spun her around, then released. After a series of rope runs, Legend dumped Grey, and a concerned Sinclair tried to hype her up. Grey reentered and managed a rollup for two. Crucifix for two. Legend fought off a sunset flip and tossed Grey aside. Legend threw Grey’s head into the mat, then missed an elbow drop. Grey tried to stomp Legend, but Legend held on and threw Grey by the feet over the top rope. Legend went out after Grey and made the belt-wearing motion to the camera, and the show went to commercial. [c]

The two exchanged kicks. Legend hit a big right for two. Grey fought out of a test of strength but ate a lariat. Grey exploded out of a corner with a high cross-body, and followed with a dropkick. They both fought to their feet and jockeyed for position. Grey ran for a few blocks, which didn’t stagger Legend, but she hit a German suplex. Grey fired up and, after some reversals, hit the stomp from the apron to the inside. Legend bailed and Grey gave chase, and hit a big DDT on the floor when Legend tried to lift her up. Grey rolled Legend inside and went high, but Legend caught her. Legend dropped Grey on her neck, but Grey dropkicked Legend and shocked her with Shades of Grey.

WINNER: Kendal Grey at 10:49.

(Wells’s Analysis: They did some okay big vs. small stuff early but really kicked it into gear after the break. Grey is getting better and better in the ring, but she really needs to have a hook that’s more than “girl who can wrestle.” I’m not sure why WWE is willing to feature Grey so much on TV but hasn’t done anything with previous Evolve Women’s Championship Kali Armstrong, who’s every bit the wrestler but a much more interesting personality)

-Via socials, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights promoted the match they’ve got coming tonight. [c]

-Backstage, Lola Vice walked up to Tatum Paxley and congratulated her on becoming “woman’s” champion. She said as much as she likes her, tonight she’s knocking her out and becoming NXT Women’s Champion. Tatum got cold and said she worked her ass off for it, and she’s not losing to her tonight. After Lola left, Izzi Dame walked up and told Tatum not to trust Lola. Huh, is this a double switch with Lola joining the Culling? I’m overthinking this.

(3) MYLES BORNE vs. TAVION HEIGHTS

The two bumped fists before the match. Heights worked a headlock and Borne powered out. Borne ran at Heights, who caught him in a seamless fireman’s carry, and they went to a lot of grappling reversals. Crucifixes and rollups by both. Borne flipped out of a double-underhook and the two went to a stalemate and a reset to cheers. They slapped hands again, but Heights used the moment to put Borne in a headlock. After a few reversals, it was Heights in control with a headlock again, working heel tonight in case there was any doubt who would do so. They went to reversals again, then after a rope run, Borne hit a high cross-body for two. Borne countered a suplex but a running Heights hit a big lariat for two. The match went to split-screen. [c]

During the break, Briggs joined the announce team, and the crowd chanted “Briggs, Go Away.” Tavion worked an ankle lock. Borne reached a rope, absorbed some strikes, and hit a scoop slam for two. Cross-body by Heights for two. Heights got into it with Briggs, and it opened the door and Borne dumped Heights. He hit a plancha on both guys. He rolled up Heights for the win.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 10:05.

After the result, Briggs yanked Heights from the ring and went at him. Trick Williams attacked Myles Borne, then called out Ricky Saints again, who showed up and the two brawled yet again.

(Wells’s Analysis: Booker T said the two were “hugging” for the first five minutes and once he came out, Briggs said the same. Internally, do they really mock each other for working strong technical matches? Pretty decent stuff, though just a way to get to other issues)

-Tatum Paxley and the Culling hit the ring ahead of the next match.

-Not sure if it was local or national, but the next backstage segment was already in progress when the commercials ended. Ethan Page was asking Chelsea Green if her new Slaygent position had been filled yet. In the background, Thea Hail walked by and sang Joe Hendry’s theme song, and he popped out of a recycle bin and annoyed Ethan Page. After the heels left, Hail rolled Hendry out of the room.

(4) TATUM PAXLEY (c) (w/The Culling) vs. LOLA VICE

Vice grounded Paxley early. The two worked a series of grapples on the mat and Vice controlled with a headscissors with a lot of thrusts that got a reaction for the same reason that the Devil’s Kiss does. Paxley rolled up Vice to break. Paxley hit a cross-body in the corner, then missed in another. Vice hit a couple of palm strikes and then a block. Vice worked a wristlock and threw some kicks. Tatum hit a Northern Lights suplex. In an inset, Fatal Influence walked through the parking lot as Jacy Jayne ran her mouth about having lost her title.

Fatal Influence took out Izzi Dame on the outside of the ring, and they closed in on the two women in the match. The three finally entered and attacked, and the match was thrown out. They laid waste to Vice, then Paxley. When the goons attacked Paxley, Vic said “And there’s the calvary” because he doesn’t know how to pronounce “cavalry.”

NO CONTEST at 3:52.

(Wells’s Analysis: No surprise that the Vice-Paxley affair isn’t finished here, and it seems Fatal Influence isn’t fading into the background yet again (at least not immediately). Paxley’s popularity is through the roof so far tonight, totally justifying the move to make her champion)

-Vic hyped Blake Monroe’s upcoming appearance. [c]

-In a pre-taped segment in a jacuzzi, Blake Monroe made sure to put over Maybelline before she got into putting herself over. Ugh, at least Monroe seems like the right kind of character to be tasked with the promoted line, unlike Zaria and others that have had to do it. She said her starlight cruise will live forever. Booker lost his mind over how awesome Monroe is, and Vic called her out for not actually beating the champion.

-In an NXT_Anonymous video, Je’Von Evans was secretly filmed talking to Leon Slater about tonight’s happenings and whatnot. Good thing Slater is on speaker phone. After they hung up, DarkState walked in and cornered Evans, who asked what they wanted. They told him not to think about winning those tag titles. They said they’d see him next week and maybe he won’t even make it to a tag match.

-Jordynne Grace headed to the ring for the main event. There’s 35 minutes left, so there are probably segments both before and after the match, and I’d assume the show ends with Trick & Ricky. [c]