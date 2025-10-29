AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/29): Keller’s report on Lashley vs. Ricochet vs. Hook vs. Joe for AEW Title match, Darby & Cassidy vs. Garcia & Yuta in Trick or Treat Tornado match, Don Callis Family summit

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 29, 2025

EDINBURG, TEX. AT BERT OGDEN ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,030 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,278. The arena has a capacity of about 9,000 spectators for other events. (Previous visit two years ago, Feb. 3, 2024 for a Collision, they drew 3,177.)

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene of the entrance stage decorated for the Halloween theme as Excalibur introduced the show.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY & DARBY ALLIN vs. WHEELER YUTA & DANIEL GARCIA

As Cassidy made his entrance, Excalibur said Cassidy’s first Dynamite appearance was a few years ago on the Halloween themed episode. (It was weird they didn’t specify the year or date, and it was weird Excalibur said tonight isn’t Cassidy’s first appearance on Dynamite.) Darby made his entrance next. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour.

Danielson said it turns his stomach to admit it, but Yuta has become an effective tag wrestler with Garcia. Darby dove through the ropes onto Yuta which got Excalibur’s Santa-like “ho ho ho!” (I don’t get when announcers react to wrestling moves that are supposed to hurt as if they just saw a cute animal pull off a funny stunt or trick.) They fought into the crowd. Yuta charged at Cassidy from the side and tackled him. Excalibur called it a cheap shot. Danielson corrected him by saying it’s not a cheap shot in a tornado rules match. Darby leaped onto Garcia and Yuta with a Coffin Drop from the seating area (which Excalibur called “the upper level,” which was a stretch).

Back at ringside, Darby hit Garcia with a running dropkick off the ringside barricade. They cut to a double box break at 4:00. [c/db]

After the break, Garcia and Yuta were in control. They showed that during the break, Yuta knocked Darby off the top rope as he was setting up a Coffin Drop on Garcia. Garcia and Yuta set up a table at ringside. Cassidy took them down with a hand-in-pocket dropkick followed by a kip up. Cassidy followed with a DDT on Yuta. Garcia put Cassidy in a sleeper. He shifted to a guillotine. Yuta then leaped off the top rope and splashed Cassidy through a table at ringside.

Darby and Garcia squared off in the ring. Darby rolled his skateboard to Garcia and dared him to hit him, but then gave Garcia a Code Red for a two count. Yuta knocked Darby off the top rope again. Cassidy ranked Yuta’s back seconds later.

Darby landed a Coffin Drop. Yuta kicked out because Garcia was late with a save. Actually, it most looked like Darby lifted Yuta’s shoulders. Weird sequence. They even replayed it. Cassidy gave Garcia an Orange punch and then gave Sole Food to Yuta. Darby then put Yuta in a Scorpion Deathlock mid-ring for the tapout win.

WINNERS: Darby & Yuta in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wild opener with a lot of rapid-fire spots in and out of the ring.)

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Hook – Fright Night 4-Way Fight (Winner to face “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) – Fright Night 4-Way Fight (Winners to face Brodido at Full Gear)

Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal match

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) – Trick or Treat Tornado Tag match

Don Callis Family summit