Moxley coming to grips with losing power, Hangman reacting to Joe’s attack, Jack Perry’s finding his voice and setting – AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley – Dynamite 10/22/25

This week was a great follow up for Jon Moxley from WrestleDream. His match with Kyle O’Reilly was my favorite of the week and his promo was also my favorite.

I really liked the ominous music in the background here. One of my favorite things to do in October is to watch all the old school horror movies on AMC. If Halloween 4 or 5 is on I’m watching. They are so good and so cheesy. I bring that up because the background music during this promo reminded me of one of those movies. Just that haunting music, that you know when you hear it the boogeyman is coming.

That boogeyman for AEW is Jon Moxley. I thought he really brought it here, and he had some really great lines about Darby and his “commitment to self-destruction,” and how that commitment “one of these days will be your downfall.” Moxley is at a crossroads, and I think it’s pretty obvious he’s fooling himself into thinking he’s still in control, in particular this line: “No matter how tonight went I know exactly who I am when I look in the mirror.”

After his match with Kyle O’Reilly, I think it’s clear that the Moxley we once knew is no longer here for the time being and that he is having difficulty coming to grips with that. Mox also had another line about how the only competition the Death Riders have is the competition to ourselves. I think the biggest competition for Moxley right now is coming to terms with the fact he is losing power and I am excited to see how he deals with that and who tries to take advantage of that.

“Hangman” Adam Page (AEW World Heavyweight Champion) – Collision 10/25/25

As disappointed as I was in Samoa Joe’s follow up promo from WrestleDream, I won’t be saying the same thing here for Hangman. I thought he did an excellent job in this promo, and really reminded people that he’s the Champion around here.

I really liked him starting off with the quote from the Dark Knight: “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” It was a smart way to incorporate the D.C. comic that AEW was promoting last week, but it is also true for this rivalry with Joe. Joe has become the villain, and has become what he fought so hard to stop with the Death Riders.

I also really liked Hangman reminding Joe that he is the World Champion and that he is the one doing the hunting here. I mean ,Hangman did burn down Swerve Strickland’s childhood home. I like Hangman reminding Joe that he’s forgetting who he is messing with, and that Joe is embarrassed because he could not finish off Hangman at WrestleDream.

I could do without the “I’m going to ruin your life” line. I feel like that has been used so much and that there needs to be another way to get a point like that across. Overall, though, I thought Hangman did a great job here reminding Joe who he is, and that if he thinks Hangman is going to go running scared, he’s got another thing coming.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Jurassic Express – Dynamite 10/22/25

This was a quick backstage promo by Jack Perry. I thought it was very effective and set the stage for why Jurassic Express is back and what their motivation is. This is what I have been waiting for from Perry.

I think these pre-taped promos are really serving him well. His weakest tool in his tool belt was always his live in-ring promo, but these pre-taped ones he’s been doing lately have really been effective.

I liked him talking about how they are back for “reclamation” and that he and Luchasuarus lost things together they never thought they’d lose, and now are back to regain those things.

I was nervous about this team coming back and their first re-introduction on the 6th anniversary show on Dynamite was very clunky. I think they have really righted the ship here though and they have had some really good matches and solid promos. The crowd is also getting back behind them again which is huge for them.

Both Perry and Luchasuarus have had a long road to get back here, and I’m happy to see that it seems like their reunion is working.