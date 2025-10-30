FREE PODCAST 10/30 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: A lot of talk on the very latest on Lesnar-Undertaker in the Livecast and more in the VIP Aftershow, plus live calls on Daniel Bryan, Raw, Guerrero (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Oct. 26, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they discuss in-depth last night’s Raw and the final hype for Sunday’s Bragging Rights PPV.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed with live callers about the previous week’s Impact and the dismal quarter hour ratings trends, whether WWE might shake up their approach to PPVs, the Eric Bischoff-Bret Hart war of words, Linda McMahon’s future if she loses, the whole “Stand Up for WWE” campaign, and more.

